5 Key jewelry trends of the Summer 2025

If you want to update your look without spending a fortune, jewelry is always a good option. This summer, they are especially important because they can brighten even the simplest white T-shirt or linen dress.

Top 5 accessory trends for Summer 2025

Wide bracelets — one big bracelet is better than five small ones!

You've seen them on Instagram influencers and fashion runways — bold, wide bracelets worn solo or stacked. The trick? Wear them over your sleeves, whether it's a crisp shirt or a tailored suit. Go for glossy metal, sleek ceramics, or vibrant beads. Whatever you choose, confidence is key. Don’t be afraid to stand out.

A lot of rings

One statement ring? Nice — but this summer, it’s all about adorning every finger. Mix gold with silver, play with shapes from sleek geometrics to playful, childlike flowers. Each ring should feel like it has its own story, yet together they create a look that’s effortlessly cohesive.

Pendant on a long chain

A delicate, long chain with a simple pendant is the kind of jewelry that works for everyone. It shines best against a plain T-shirt or a minimalist dress, adding just the right touch of charm without trying too hard.

Boho beads

Layered, ethnic-inspired necklaces are making a big statement this season. Whether short and chunky or long enough to graze the waist, they pair perfectly with linen shirts, breezy sundresses, or even swimwear. Just one piece can instantly transport your look into vacation mode.

Nautical earrings are a summer classic that never gets old!

What screams "Summer" more than shell or pearl earrings? They're back in style for good reason.

These accessories work anywhere — from the beach to city streets. Look for designs that echo the sea: shells, pearls, coral shapes. This summer, we’re all channeling our inner mermaid.

