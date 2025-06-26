Timeless Boho skirt: how to style the never-out-of-fashion piece in 2025

A woman wearing a skirt. Photo: Freepik

This summer, boho is making a comeback — not loudly, but almost quietly, without overdoing it with accessories. It has become more mature, yet it has retained its main charm: freedom and lightness. The centerpiece of this update is a white, flounced skirt. It is long, airy, and slightly transparent with several layers that dance with every movement. It's the kind of thing you want to wear every day, just because it's comfortable and beautiful.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Advertisement

This skirt will make any look special

This skirt is a versatile piece that suits women of all ages. Younger women can wear it with shawl or crop tops to add a touch of innocence and carefree summer style to their look. Older women can pair it with a linen shirt, a wide sweater, or soft knitwear. In both cases, the skirt will look elegant and stylish. There are no age restrictions here because boho style is not about age but state of mind.

Boho skirt in a look. Photo from Instagram

Chloé set the mood first with their maxi skirts made of lightweight fabrics, reminiscent of the early 2000s' delicate aesthetic. Those who love patterns should check out Zimmermann, which is known for its flounces, pastel colors, and broderie anglaise lace. Isabel Marant has long proven that a white skirt with a wide belt forms the basis of a stylish summer look for women of all ages.

White Boho skirt in a look. Photo from Instagram

2025 Boho isn't about impression, it's about how you feel: no complicated forms, no rush. They are just things that breathe with you, and when it's hot outside — this skirt will become your perfect choice.

As a reminder, we wrote about the shoe trend that surprised everyone in 2025.

Also, we shared fashion trends from last year that you will need in 2025.