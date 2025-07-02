Boots in summer? What fashionistas wear in the heat

High boots. Photo: Freepik

While everyone is drawn to sandals and sneakers, fashionistas have long relied on boots. It is on brown ones — warm shades of coffee with milk, caramel, and chocolate. They are worn with light dresses, mini-skirts, jeans, and even linen suits. And it looks not only appropriate, but also stunning.

Forget about the "autumn-spring" rules — this year, everything is different. Suede, soft leather, natural textures, and light, cosy colors are why brown boots have become a must-have even in the hottest season. By the way, the color Mocha Mousse — the main shade of the year according to Pantone — is from this range.

In addition, brown boots can be easily combined with everything from a white dress to denim. They add character to the look without requiring effort. And they are not tied to age or physique.

How to wear brown boots in summer

Cowboy boots and a white midi dress

It's a classic that always wins. Take a light cream-colored dress and add chocolate cowboy boots. No embroidery, no rhinestones. Pure style. Ideal for day, romantic for evening.

High-heeled boots and a bustier dress

This is where the wow effect comes in. Suede heeled boots in the color of warm sand look as alluring as possible. Just like Emily Ratajkowski's. Choose a short dress or your favorite jeans, and you can go to a party, date, or just to finally show the world how cool you are.

Biker boots and mini-skirt

It's not just about being bold anymore — it's about balance. Choose biker boots in light brown and pair them with a mini-skirt in the same tone and a basic white shirt.

It seems to be nothing special, but it looks expensive and luxurious. Miu Miu, Nanushka, and The Attico have already shown how to do it.

