Shoes that won't go out of style in Summer and Fall 2025 — tested

Shoes. Photo: Freepik

Summer 2025 brings soft textures and a fresh take on footwear. The main trend is knit shoes. This is no joke — this is the case when comfort and beauty no longer conflict.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this trend.

Advertisement

What makes these shoes special?

They seem designed for those who want to feel barefoot yet look stylish. Soft fabric, airy weaves, and elasticity make knitted shoes ideal for city life, travel, and light parties.

What are they?

They are not house slippers or just for show. Modern knitted shoes are full-fledged footwear.

With the correct anatomical insole.

Sometimes, it has a stiffer heel or a small heel. Strappy heels are in demand.

They are made of natural cotton, linen, or modern mesh fabrics that "breathe".

They come in minimalist, geometric, or textured designs, depending on the brand.

Comfortable basic shoes for summer and fall. Photo from Instagram

How to style them in 2025?

Combine them with items you already have in your wardrobe. For example, pair them with linen wide-leg pants or a midi skirt for everyday wear. For an evening out or a date, pair these shoes with a long, light dress and large earrings. For a walk or a trip out of town, pair them with flared jeans and a basic top. You can even put together an office look with them: add a jacket and straight pants, and carry a minimalist bag. Nothing else is needed.

Black knitted ballet flats. Photo from Instagram

White, ivory, light yellow, grey, and beige are the most popular options. But there are bolder choices too — red, turquoise, and deep green. The idea is simple: either go with a neutral base or make your shoes the main statement of your outfit — whichever feels right for you.

We'd also like to mention that these shoes are easy to adapt for fall. All you need are high socks or thick tights and a trench coat to create a stylish look for cooler weather.

Earlier, we wrote about why you should take a closer look at Velcro sandals in the summer.

We also reported that Bessette sandals won the hearts of fashionistas this season.