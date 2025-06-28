Summer 2025's hottest shoes — Loved by Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Photo: Reuters

For several years in a row, ballet flats have confidently held the title of trendy footwear for the season. However, this summer, they have become more than just a fashion hit — they're a viral trend. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have joined in.

Vogue writes about it.

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are wearing ballet flats

This season, ballet flats have appeared in fashion brands' collections and on the streets of the world's largest fashion capitals. However, the popularity of these shoes isn't only associated with fashion catwalks. A trend called Ballerina Cappuccino went viral on TikTok, reinforcing a new surge of interest in ballet aesthetics. Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner successfully combined ballet flats with stylish looks.

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Photo: Vogue

Recently, Hadid and Jenner appeared on a New York street wearing eye-catching outfits with these popular shoes. Hadid wore camouflage pants and olive-colored Miu Miu ballet flats from the Spring/Summer 2024 collection. She also added a pink Chanel 22 bag and a white, loose-fitting long-sleeved top to the look.

Jenner opted for a simple knitted T-shirt, straight jeans, and Eva ballet flats by The Row. A minimalist hobo bag complemented the outfit perfectly. Gold earrings complemented the outfit perfectly.

The ballet flats were the perfect addition to Gigi and Kendall's outfits because they go with everything. They can be combined with dresses, pants, shorts, or skirts. This is a trend that has already become the basis for summer looks.

