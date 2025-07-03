Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion The must-have summer shoes everyone's obsessed with

The must-have summer shoes everyone's obsessed with

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 July 2025 11:14
The 2025 shoes that every fashionista is buying now
Summer shoes. Photo: Freepik

Completing your look starts with a pair of shoes. They put the finishing touch on your style. And in summer, when you want something light and airy, the star of the season takes center stage — sandals with a ring on the toe, or as they are fashionably called, ring sandals.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about them.

Advertisement

Minimalist shoes that go with everything

At first glance, they look like simple shoes, similar to flip-flops. But no, it's a completely different story. No heels, minimal details, but with one elegant accent — a metal ring that wraps around the toe. It holds the foot in place and serves as a decoration. Like a delicate ring, but not on the hand, but on the foot.

Simple yet stylish shoes
Ring sandals. Photo from Instagram

The versatile soldier of your wardrobe

Ring sandals are chameleon shoes. Wear them with a linen dress for a romantic mood. With jeans, they add a touch of casual freedom. With a suit, they create an unexpected but apt style. They work with everything, don't draw attention, but create an "expensive and tasteful" effect.

Summer shoes that go with almost everything
Versatile shoes. Photo from Instagram

Fashionable summer basics

Stylists have already dubbed them a summer must-have. You can leave the house wearing the simplest look, but thanks to these sandals, everything will look put together, concise, and very stylish. It's as if you didn't try, but it turned out chic.

Earlier, we wrote about what summer looks you can create with boots this summer.

We also reported on which fashionable sneakers would be the most trendy this summer.

fashion trends shoes style year 2025
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information