Top sneakers celebs are wearing this summer and fall

Top sneakers celebs are wearing this summer and fall

en
Publication time 31 July 2025 11:33
2025's must-have sneakers that upgrade any look
Girl in sneakers. Photo: Freepik

If you've ever wondered whether you should add something really bright to your wardrobe, Gigi Hadid has the answer. This summer, she hit the streets of New York wearing a pair of yellow Vans sneakers, which became the centerpiece of her look. She teamed the sneakers with 90s flared jeans, a soft, milk-colored cardigan, and a small lemon Jacquemus handbag for a nostalgic yet very modern look with a touch of sunny vibe.

Vogue writes about it.

What makes yellow Vans special?

These sneakers are a breath of fresh air among the usual white or black models. They confidently declare themselves. Thanks to the classic Old Skool or Sk8-Hi silhouette, yellow Vans easily adapt to different styles — from skate to smart casual.

Yellow sneakers are like a breath of fresh air
Yellow sneakers in the look. Photo: Instagram/lunaisabellaa

What to wear them with:

  • with ripped jeans and a white T-shirt for a casual street-style look;
  • with a maxi skirt and sweatshirt for a contrasting but balanced look;
  • with suit pants, a basic top, and an oversized jacket for a trendy mix of office and street;
  • with a denim jumpsuit or sundress for inspiration from the retro 90s, which is now back in fashion.
Bright sneakers that look stylish in any look
Bright sneakers. Photo: Instagram/oliviaburguet

If you're worried that yellow is too bright, start with a more muted tone, such as pastel yellow or vanilla ice cream. It has a delicate but no less stylish look. And if you want a real wow effect, then choose acid yellow or bright canary.

Overall, Vans is not only about style, but also about comfort and durability. A durable sole, textile or suede base, and a comfortable fit make them an ideal choice for everyday wear. And yellow is something that is guaranteed to cheer you up, even on a rainy day.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
