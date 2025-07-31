2025's must-have sneakers that upgrade any look

Top sneakers celebs are wearing this summer and fall
If you've ever wondered whether you should add something really bright to your wardrobe, Gigi Hadid has the answer. This summer, she hit the streets of New York wearing a pair of yellow Vans sneakers, which became the centerpiece of her look. She teamed the sneakers with 90s flared jeans, a soft, milk-colored cardigan, and a small lemon Jacquemus handbag for a nostalgic yet very modern look with a touch of sunny vibe.
Vogue writes about it.
What makes yellow Vans special?
These sneakers are a breath of fresh air among the usual white or black models. They confidently declare themselves. Thanks to the classic Old Skool or Sk8-Hi silhouette, yellow Vans easily adapt to different styles — from skate to smart casual.
What to wear them with:
- with ripped jeans and a white T-shirt for a casual street-style look;
- with a maxi skirt and sweatshirt for a contrasting but balanced look;
- with suit pants, a basic top, and an oversized jacket for a trendy mix of office and street;
- with a denim jumpsuit or sundress for inspiration from the retro 90s, which is now back in fashion.
If you're worried that yellow is too bright, start with a more muted tone, such as pastel yellow or vanilla ice cream. It has a delicate but no less stylish look. And if you want a real wow effect, then choose acid yellow or bright canary.
Overall, Vans is not only about style, but also about comfort and durability. A durable sole, textile or suede base, and a comfortable fit make them an ideal choice for everyday wear. And yellow is something that is guaranteed to cheer you up, even on a rainy day.
