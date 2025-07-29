Biker boots 2025: how to wear this fashion trend from summer to winter

Boots. Photo: Freepik

Sneakers have long held the palm of the championship — adidas Samba, massive Campus, narrow slip-ons-ballet. But 2025 changed everything. They entered the scene — biker boots. Heavy, rough, with buckles and character. They have already become the main shoe hit of the summer and will remain with us at least until the end of winter.

Vogue writes about it.

Why is everyone going crazy for biker boots?

Because it's not just shoes. It's a statement of style, confidence, and inner freedom. Models wear them at shows, celebrities at festivals, and fashionistas go out for coffee. In the summer, they're worn with boho skirts, minidresses, and silk combinations. In the winter, they can be worn with wool coats, jackets, and jeans. And every look will look luxurious.

Charli XCX made biker boots a part of her stage look — paired with rara miniskirts, they became a real fashion symbol of the year. TikTok has long been filled with bows with heavy boots.

Biker boots. Photo: Vogue

Who "resurrected" the trend for these boots?

It all began with the Miu Miu show — the brand brought back biker models in its fall-winter 2022/2023 collection. They immediately became the favorites of the fashion world. Then a new wave of popularity: in the 2024/2025 season, boots are back on the catwalks, but now with midi skirts and leather gloves. And also — Burberry, Coach, Versace, Alexander McQueen — each added something of their own: either metal, then classic, then avant-garde.

Rough boots. Photo: Vogue

How to wear biker boots in 2025:

In the summer — with denim minis, white t-shirts, and combination dresses. Add a voluminous jacket and you will get a 90s style look.

In the fall — with voluminous sweaters, gray jeans, coats.

In the winter — with faux fur coats or massive down jackets.

These boots are easy to find on resale platforms or in second-hand stores. Often with an already ideal "noble wear" that only adds to the style.

