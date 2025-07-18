Timeless Boho shoes that never go out of style

Shoes. Photo: Freepik

It seems like the noughts and the 2010s never left. The boho style is once again in fashion, especially when it comes to shoes. Fringed boots, cowboy boots, and clogs on wooden platforms are making a comeback, not as retro styles, but as fresh takes on freedom of style.

Vogue shares a selection of the most fashionable boho shoes that will decorate your wardrobe and become its highlight this summer and beyond.

Shoes you’ll love year-round

Cowgirl Boots

These boots are more than just a fashion trend; they are a symbol of independence. They embody the spirit of the Wild West with a touch of romance and a hint of daring. They go well with dresses and jeans, which is why they've been popular for more than one season. Don't hesitate to buy a pair—they're a long-term investment.

Susanna by Chloé

If you're not familiar with this model yet, now's the time to learn about it. It first appeared in 2008 but didn't gain real popularity until the 2010s. Now, they're back at their peak. With a pointed toe, several straps, and metal buckles, these are not just shoes, but a statement. They perfectly complement both simple, casual outfits and glamorous looks.

Sandals with a cork or wooden platform

This type of platform makes your legs look longer. The key is to avoid plastic and use natural materials like cork or wood instead. These shoes look great with light dresses, denim shorts, and suits. If you like mixing retro and modern styles, they're a must-have.

Pirate boots

These boots are a real find for those who like to experiment with their style. The legendary Vivienne Westwood model from the '80s remains as relevant as ever. Made of leather with laces and a free shaft, they look like something from an art house movie. They're ideal for those who aren't afraid to stand out.

Fringed boots

These boots know how to set the mood. The fringe adds dynamics to every step and a touch of nostalgia for Coachella.

Wear with oversized coats, mini dresses, or just your favorite jeans. Fringe always makes the look "lively" and a little more relaxed.

