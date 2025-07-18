Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Boho-inspired shoes that defy trends and seasons

Boho-inspired shoes that defy trends and seasons

en
Publication time 18 July 2025 02:21
Timeless Boho shoes that never go out of style
Shoes. Photo: Freepik

It seems like the noughts and the 2010s never left. The boho style is once again in fashion, especially when it comes to shoes. Fringed boots, cowboy boots, and clogs on wooden platforms are making a comeback, not as retro styles, but as fresh takes on freedom of style.

Vogue shares a selection of the most fashionable boho shoes that will decorate your wardrobe and become its highlight this summer and beyond.

Advertisement

Shoes you’ll love year-round

Cowgirl Boots

These boots are more than just a fashion trend; they are a symbol of independence. They embody the spirit of the Wild West with a touch of romance and a hint of daring. They go well with dresses and jeans, which is why they've been popular for more than one season. Don't hesitate to buy a pair—they're a long-term investment.

Ковбойки носять як символ незалежності
Golden Goose. Photo: Vogue

Susanna by Chloé

If you're not familiar with this model yet, now's the time to learn about it. It first appeared in 2008 but didn't gain real popularity until the 2010s. Now, they're back at their peak. With a pointed toe, several straps, and metal buckles, these are not just shoes, but a statement. They perfectly complement both simple, casual outfits and glamorous looks.

Взуття з 2010-го року знову в тренді
Chloé. Photo: Vogue

Sandals with a cork or wooden platform

This type of platform makes your legs look longer. The key is to avoid plastic and use natural materials like cork or wood instead. These shoes look great with light dresses, denim shorts, and suits. If you like mixing retro and modern styles, they're a must-have.

Босоніжки на платформі роблять образ стильнішим
Chloé. Photo: Vogue

 Pirate boots

These boots are a real find for those who like to experiment with their style. The legendary Vivienne Westwood model from the '80s remains as relevant as ever. Made of leather with laces and a free shaft, they look like something from an art house movie. They're ideal for those who aren't afraid to stand out.

Чоботи з 80-х підкорюють тренди 2025 року
Vivienne Westwood. Photo: Vogue

Fringed boots

These boots know how to set the mood. The fringe adds dynamics to every step and a touch of nostalgia for Coachella.

Чоботи з бахромою вміють підіймати настрій
Polo Ralph Lauren. Photo: Vogue

Wear with oversized coats, mini dresses, or just your favorite jeans. Fringe always makes the look "lively" and a little more relaxed.

Also read:

2025's hottest sneakers that will replace all your old ones

Summer + boots = 2025's most unexpected style hit

Top shoe trend 2025: Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid's favorite pick

The flip-flop trend celebs love — and no one saw coming

fashion trends shoes style year 2025
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information