Weird-looking sandals are in – 3 top picks for Summer 2025

This summer, fashion played a joke on us by giving a second life to the shoes we recently called "clumsy," "childish," or "grandma's." Instead of graceful sandals, we have rugged sandals with Velcro. Instead of minimalist flip-flops, we have bright, high-soled Crocs.

The latest trends shared by Vogue.

Trendy footwear for Summer 2025

Croc Clog Fuchsia

These sandals are more than just shoes; they're a fashion statement. With a little fuchsia, a little gloss, and a little humor, you are guaranteed to be in the spotlight. They won't go unnoticed on the beach or in the city. And although some people doubt them, that's the point: to be bright, unusual, and a little daring.

Crocs. Photo: Vogue

Pair it with simple pieces like a white dress, wide-leg jeans, or shorts. It's ideal for those who aren't afraid to stand out.

"Grandma's" Sandals

Once associated with tourism and relaxation in sanatoriums, they are now stylish for the city. These massive sandals have thick soles and wide straps. Fashionistas are increasingly wearing them with dresses and suits. They add a little roughness to the look, but it's very modern. They're not just a shoe — they're a whole look.

Birkenstock. Photo: Vogue

Velcro Sandals

Yes, these are the same kind of sandals we wore as kids. But now, they're back with a new look. These fashionable sandals are the perfect footwear for an active summer. They're comfortable, secure, and ideal for long walks and travel.

ADIDAS. Photo: Vogue

They can be worn with brightly colored socks, silk skirts, oversized shirts, or even business pants. Today, fashion is not afraid to combine incongruous items — the main thing is to be comfortable and tasteful.

