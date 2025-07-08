Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Hiking sandals are the summer trend fashionistas love

Hiking sandals are the summer trend fashionistas love

en
Publication time 8 July 2025 11:31
Yes, hiking sandals — the must-have shoes this summer
Sandals. Photo: Freepik

Just yesterday, hiking sandals were considered something purely utilitarian — for hiking, mountains, and people in fleece jackets. But 2025 changed everything. They didn't just make a comeback, they became a fashion phenomenon. And at the heart of this wave is Xero Genesis: lightweight, simple, and incredibly comfortable. And they cost USD 50.

Vogue writes about it.

Advertisement

Why exactly are these sandals worth paying attention to?

The Genesis model is not about "trendiness for the sake of trendiness." These shoes were created by people who truly understand how much we walk, run, and travel. They were invented in the United States and have a simple design: a thin, flexible sole, colored paracord straps, and a silicone heel strap. But there is genius in simplicity. Everyone wears these sandals, from fashion influencers to marathon runners.

Sandals that feel like you're walking barefoot
Genesis. Photo: Naomi Smart

The world learned about Genesis by accident: Vogue Europe shopping director Naomi Smart bought them in Tokyo while on holiday. She didn't take them off until the end of her trip, walking 20,000 steps a day. And that's why they became a hit.

Xero Genesis shoes are designed according to the principle of minimalism: nothing superfluous, maximum functionality. The thin sole allows you to feel the surface under your feet while providing support, flexibility, and complete freedom of movement. They are reminiscent of the philosophy of the iconic Vibram FiveFingers, only in a lighter, "summer" version.

Stylish and comfortable sandals for summer
Miu Mu Spring-Summer 2024. Photo: Vogue

Interestingly, very similar models appeared on the catwalk — in particular, in the Miu Miu Spring-Summer 2024 collection. So, if you wear these sandals, you will not only be comfortable but also at the height of fashion.

Earlier, we wrote about which flip-flops even celebrities are wearing now.

We also reported on the accent of this season's sandals in fashion.

fashion trends shoes style year 2025
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information