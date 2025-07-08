Yes, hiking sandals — the must-have shoes this summer

Sandals. Photo: Freepik

Just yesterday, hiking sandals were considered something purely utilitarian — for hiking, mountains, and people in fleece jackets. But 2025 changed everything. They didn't just make a comeback, they became a fashion phenomenon. And at the heart of this wave is Xero Genesis: lightweight, simple, and incredibly comfortable. And they cost USD 50.

Vogue writes about it.

Why exactly are these sandals worth paying attention to?

The Genesis model is not about "trendiness for the sake of trendiness." These shoes were created by people who truly understand how much we walk, run, and travel. They were invented in the United States and have a simple design: a thin, flexible sole, colored paracord straps, and a silicone heel strap. But there is genius in simplicity. Everyone wears these sandals, from fashion influencers to marathon runners.

Genesis. Photo: Naomi Smart

The world learned about Genesis by accident: Vogue Europe shopping director Naomi Smart bought them in Tokyo while on holiday. She didn't take them off until the end of her trip, walking 20,000 steps a day. And that's why they became a hit.

Xero Genesis shoes are designed according to the principle of minimalism: nothing superfluous, maximum functionality. The thin sole allows you to feel the surface under your feet while providing support, flexibility, and complete freedom of movement. They are reminiscent of the philosophy of the iconic Vibram FiveFingers, only in a lighter, "summer" version.

Miu Mu Spring-Summer 2024. Photo: Vogue

Interestingly, very similar models appeared on the catwalk — in particular, in the Miu Miu Spring-Summer 2024 collection. So, if you wear these sandals, you will not only be comfortable but also at the height of fashion.

