Publication time 7 July 2025 14:17
Floral sandals are the top summer trend of 2025
Stylish sandals. Photo: Freepik

This summer, flowers bloomed not only on dresses and shirts — they also made their way onto shoes. And not just as a minor decorative detail, but as a real fashion statement. Sandals with flowers have captured the hearts of fashion icons around the world and are already strutting confidently through the streets of cities, resorts, and even social events.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about these trendy shoes.

Sandals with original decoration for summer

These shoes are anything but monotonous — quite the opposite. Among the models, you can find everything:

  • Elegant heeled sandals with delicate petals resembling jewelry;
  • Comfortable flat sandals with large voluminous flowers — ideal for walking;
  • Ballet flats with delicate embroidery or pearl buds;
  • Beach options with fabric flowers or chiffon details.
Trendy sandals with original decoration
Stylish shoes for summer. Photo from Instagram

They can be delicate and powdery or bright, like a real bouquet. Or they can be monochrome, but with a floral relief that is only noticeable upon closer inspection. Each pair is like a separate story: romantic, sophisticated, sometimes with a touch of playfulness.

Flower-decorated sandals are in fashion
Nice shoes. Photo from Instagram

In short, these sandals are not just shoes — they are a way to tell the world that you appreciate and love beauty in detail. They are also a great way to add femininity to your look without any extra effort. They go well with linen dresses, denim, suits, and light skirts, making them a staple of your summer wardrobe.

Original shoes that can become the basis of this summer
Sandals with a flower. Photo from Instagram

Summer 2025 without floral sandals is like a holiday without sunshine. Don't deny yourself this aesthetic pleasure.

We previously wrote about how boots can be an alternative to sandals — take Selena Gomez, for example.

We also reported on fashionable sneaker models that are definitely worth paying attention to in 2025.

Juliya Pecherska - editor
Juliya Pecherska
