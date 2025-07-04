Boots in summer? Selena Gomez makes it the hottest trend

Selena Gomez. Photo: Instagram/selenagomez

The American actress and singer Selena Gomez has once again done what she does best — set the fashion trend. In New York, right in the middle of the set of Season 5 of the TV show "Only Murders in the Building", she showed up in a look that made fashion editors raise their eyebrows and be pleasantly surprised. And yeah, it was stylish, confident, with a hint of sporty boldness.

How did Selena Gomez manage to surprise everyone?

She was wearing dark blue high boots with white stripes. At first glance, they look like Adidas, but no, they're not for the gym. They're Jeffrey Campbell — the same brand that once made the hit Lita platform boots with spikes and the same stiletto ballet flats that TikTok lived for. And now, here's the new hit: boots that can be worn even in the heat.

They are comfortable, eye-catching, heeled, and ideally capture the two hottest trends of the summer: Y2K aesthetics and the fact that boots are no longer a seasonal item, but a year-round must-have. The white stripes make the look dynamic as if you just stepped off the treadmill and onto the catwalk.

Selena emphasized her style even more — she chose a dark blue jacket that reached her chin, a striped miniskirt, and clean silhouettes. The look turned out to be stylish and, most importantly, impressive.

Gomez moved from the delicate aesthetics of Old Hollywood to a more restrained, "preppy" style that reminds us all of New York, the Upper East Side, and major changes in fashion. It's not just a look, it's a fashion statement — it's time for everyone to take a closer look at these boots.

