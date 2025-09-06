Trendy everyday fall outfits – looks that suit everyone

Stylish autumn look. Photo: Instagram

In autumn, comfort is key when it comes to outfits. At the same time, staying on-trend and choosing stylish clothing is important. This season, several versatile combinations are set to dominate the fashion scene, making them must-try options for fashion-savvy women.

Top fall outfit ideas

White dress, cardigan, and ballet flats

A simple white dress looks effortlessly elegant when paired with a classic cardigan. Add understated accessories in matching tones—such as sunglasses, a handbag, and jewelry. Complete the look with ballet flats or loafers for a polished finish.

Autumn look with a white dress. Photo: Instagram

Pleated skirt and loafers

In autumn 2025, 90s-style plaid skirts are set to be a major trend. Pair them with chunky loafers to create a distinctive, stylish look. For the top, opt for a cardigan or a shirt to complete the outfit.

Outfit with a plaid skirt. Photo: Instagram

Double denim with red accents

Red is a trending color this season, appealing even to minimalists thanks to its subtle yet striking effect. This autumn, pair red accents with blue denim to instantly elevate your outfit.

Autumn look with jeans. Photo: Instagram

Fitted blazer and wide-leg trousers

While oversized blazers remain fashionable, fitted styles have been gaining popularity recently. Hourglass-shaped blazers with structured shoulders pair perfectly with wide-leg trousers, creating a balanced and stylish silhouette.

Stylish autumn look. Photo: Instagram

White shirt and lace skirt

Elegant and refined, this look works both for special occasions and everyday wear. Lace skirts paired with a white shirt create a feminine and sophisticated style that suits everyone.

An outfit with a lace skirt. Photo: Instagram

Elegant or casual—choose the look that best reflects your personal style. Even better, try mixing different styles together. This season, such combinations are set to be especially on-trend.

