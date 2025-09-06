Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 6 September 2025 18:55
Trendy everyday fall outfits – looks that suit everyone
Stylish autumn look. Photo: Instagram

In autumn, comfort is key when it comes to outfits. At the same time, staying on-trend and choosing stylish clothing is important. This season, several versatile combinations are set to dominate the fashion scene, making them must-try options for fashion-savvy women.

This was reported by Who What Wear.

Top fall outfit ideas

White dress, cardigan, and ballet flats

A simple white dress looks effortlessly elegant when paired with a classic cardigan. Add understated accessories in matching tones—such as sunglasses, a handbag, and jewelry. Complete the look with ballet flats or loafers for a polished finish.

Trendy outfit ideas for fall 2025
Autumn look with a white dress. Photo: Instagram

 Pleated skirt and loafers

In autumn 2025, 90s-style plaid skirts are set to be a major trend. Pair them with chunky loafers to create a distinctive, stylish look. For the top, opt for a cardigan or a shirt to complete the outfit.

Trendy outfit ideas for fall 2025
Outfit with a plaid skirt. Photo: Instagram

Double denim with red accents

Red is a trending color this season, appealing even to minimalists thanks to its subtle yet striking effect. This autumn, pair red accents with blue denim to instantly elevate your outfit.

Trendy outfit ideas for fall 2025
Autumn look with jeans. Photo: Instagram

Fitted blazer and wide-leg trousers

While oversized blazers remain fashionable, fitted styles have been gaining popularity recently. Hourglass-shaped blazers with structured shoulders pair perfectly with wide-leg trousers, creating a balanced and stylish silhouette.

Trendy outfit ideas for fall 2025
Stylish autumn look. Photo: Instagram

 White shirt and lace skirt

Elegant and refined, this look works both for special occasions and everyday wear. Lace skirts paired with a white shirt create a feminine and sophisticated style that suits everyone.

Trendy outfit ideas for fall 2025
An outfit with a lace skirt. Photo: Instagram

Elegant or casual—choose the look that best reflects your personal style. Even better, try mixing different styles together. This season, such combinations are set to be especially on-trend.

Read more:

Bold & Timeless — 80s-inspired blazers to elevate any outfit

Must-have bags for the Fall 2025 season

Fall 2025 outerwear trends you can’t miss

 

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
