The biggest blazer trends for Fall 2025 — straight from the 80s

The blazer has always symbolized strength and style. In the 1980s, it became a true fashion icon. During this time, the term "power dressing" was coined to describe a style that emphasized a woman's confidence through clean lines, broad shoulders, and a strong silhouette. This fall, the trend is back. At the Saint Laurent, Balmain, and Nina Ricci shows, expressive blazers with massive shoulders and bright prints were featured.

If you want to add the spirit of the 1980s to your wardrobe, Vogue recommends paying attention to a selection of these blazers.

5 trendy blazers with an 80s twist

Blazer with contrasting lapels

Madonna has always broken the rules. In the movie Desperately Seeking Susan, she wore a blazer with bright lapels that became a real trend. Today, Pucci offers a modern version of this look: a classic blackblazer with a bold, bright accent on the collar.

Blazer with lapels. Photo from Instagram

Striped blazer

Julia Roberts looked elegant in a striped blazer at the Steel Magnolias premiere. Isabel Marant is bringing this look back for the Fall/Winter 2025/2026 season. Clear lines and a simple silhouette never go out of style.

Striped blazer. Photo from Instagram

Belted wrap blazer

Cindy Crawford in the 1986 Perry Ellis campaign showed how a masculine cut can be made feminine: a wide blazer with a belt at the waist and accented shoulders. The modern version by Givenchy combines color contrast with a stylish silhouette that will definitely attract attention.

Blazer with a belt. Photo from Instagram

White oversized blazer

Cher knew that white creates a strong, clean image. For the Cannes Film Festival, she wore a white blazer, a midi skirt, and black ankle boots. Kenzo offers a modern take on this classic ensemble with an elongated cut and satin lapels that add a touch of freshness and chic.

White blazer. Photo from Instagram

Checked blazer

Princess Diana made the checked blazer iconic in the 1980s. She liked all shades — from mustard to sky blue.

Checked blazer. Photo from Instagram

A modern version from Luisa Beccaria is a blazer with a belt and a matching skirt that adds playfulness and lightness to the look.

