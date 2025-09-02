Fall 2025 bag trends: from snake print to baguettes

Must-have bags for the Fall 2025 season
It's time to refresh your favorite capsule with trendy outerwear, and of course, buy a few new bags. After all, a bag is not just an accessory; it's the star of any look. This fall, natural materials, luxurious textures, and bold shapes are in style.
Handbag trends you can’t miss
Vintage crinkled leather
Bags made of crinkled leather are a timeless classic. This fall, they are back in the spotlight. Chanel, Chloé, Acne Studios, Coperni, and Miu Miu demonstrated how stylish these accessories can be with everyday and evening outfits. A touch of old-fashioned charm never hurts.
Snake print
Animalistic motifs are making a comeback. Snake print is simultaneously chic and elegant. Valentino, Zimmermann, and Gabriela Hearst presented bags in warm browns and grays that will definitely become favorites among street style bloggers.
Baguette bags
The fashionable fall of 2025 loves medium-sized bags with smooth color gradients. Caramel shades with a brown gradient look luxurious and versatile. Prada and Miu Miu demonstrated that such a bag can be the focal point of any outfit.
Fringe
Fringe is certainly sticking around for another season. This boho element adds movement and lightness to any outfit. Dior and Valentino have once again proven that fringed bags are not only fashionable, but also make a real style statement.
It's time to play with textures, colors, and shapes this fall. Our new bags are ready to take center stage in your fall outfits.
