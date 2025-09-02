Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Must-have bags for the Fall 2025 season

Must-have bags for the Fall 2025 season

en
Publication time 2 September 2025 02:13
Fall 2025 bag trends: from snake print to baguettes
Woman with a cross-body bag. Photo: freepik

It's time to refresh your favorite capsule with trendy outerwear, and of course, buy a few new bags. After all, a bag is not just an accessory; it's the star of any look. This fall, natural materials, luxurious textures, and bold shapes are in style.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about bags that define fall 2025 style.

Advertisement

Handbag trends you can’t miss

Vintage crinkled leather 

Bags made of crinkled leather are a timeless classic. This fall, they are back in the spotlight. Chanel, Chloé, Acne Studios, Coperni, and Miu Miu demonstrated how stylish these accessories can be with everyday and evening outfits. A touch of old-fashioned charm never hurts.

Must-have bags for the Fall 2025
Bag made of crinkled leather. Photo from Instagram

Snake print

Animalistic motifs are making a comeback. Snake print is simultaneously chic and elegant. Valentino, Zimmermann, and Gabriela Hearst presented bags in warm browns and grays that will definitely become favorites among street style bloggers.

Must-have bags for the Fall 2025
A bag with a snake print. Photo from Instagram

Baguette bags

The fashionable fall of 2025 loves medium-sized bags with smooth color gradients. Caramel shades with a brown gradient look luxurious and versatile. Prada and Miu Miu demonstrated that such a bag can be the focal point of any outfit.

Must-have bags for the Fall 2025
Baguette bag. Photo from Instagram

Fringe

Fringe is certainly sticking around for another season. This boho element adds movement and lightness to any outfit. Dior and Valentino have once again proven that fringed bags are not only fashionable, but also make a real style statement.

Must-have bags for the Fall 2025
Fringed bag. Photo from Instagram

It's time to play with textures, colors, and shapes this fall. Our new bags are ready to take center stage in your fall outfits.

Read more:

How to match shoes and bags like a fashion pro

This bag color works perfectly with every look

fashion Fall trends bags year 2025
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information