Fall 2025 bag trends: from snake print to baguettes

It's time to refresh your favorite capsule with trendy outerwear, and of course, buy a few new bags. After all, a bag is not just an accessory; it's the star of any look. This fall, natural materials, luxurious textures, and bold shapes are in style.

Handbag trends you can’t miss

Vintage crinkled leather

Bags made of crinkled leather are a timeless classic. This fall, they are back in the spotlight. Chanel, Chloé, Acne Studios, Coperni, and Miu Miu demonstrated how stylish these accessories can be with everyday and evening outfits. A touch of old-fashioned charm never hurts.

Bag made of crinkled leather. Photo from Instagram

Snake print

Animalistic motifs are making a comeback. Snake print is simultaneously chic and elegant. Valentino, Zimmermann, and Gabriela Hearst presented bags in warm browns and grays that will definitely become favorites among street style bloggers.

A bag with a snake print. Photo from Instagram

Baguette bags

The fashionable fall of 2025 loves medium-sized bags with smooth color gradients. Caramel shades with a brown gradient look luxurious and versatile. Prada and Miu Miu demonstrated that such a bag can be the focal point of any outfit.

Baguette bag. Photo from Instagram

Fringe

Fringe is certainly sticking around for another season. This boho element adds movement and lightness to any outfit. Dior and Valentino have once again proven that fringed bags are not only fashionable, but also make a real style statement.

Fringed bag. Photo from Instagram

It's time to play with textures, colors, and shapes this fall. Our new bags are ready to take center stage in your fall outfits.

