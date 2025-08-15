Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
This bag color works perfectly with every look

en
Publication time 15 August 2025 13:42
This fall's must-have bag color — find your perfect pick
Bag in white color. Photo: Freepik

Many women have their own fashion "wants". For some, it's a closet filled to the brim with shoes, like Carrie Bradshaw's. Someone dreams of an ideal capsule of basic items that are easy to combine. And others imagine a collection of bags for all occasions — from rich red or blue to delicate powder or milky. Each of them has its own character and mood. But in reality, not everyone can afford dozens of accessories. And there is no need — sometimes one right model is enough.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about the very bag that is worth choosing.

A white bag is often called a "clean slate" of the wardrobe: it does not compete with clothes for attention, but always looks stylish. It can be worn with pastel or bright colors, with jeans, an office suit, or a light dress. It is an accessory that opens up more styling options than any other.

What will be the trending bag of 2025?
Chanel fall-winter 2025/26 Collection. Photo: chanel.com

What bag do designers offer this fall?

The fashion world loves white bags, and every brand strives to add its own "zest". Some rely on the shape — crescent, trapezoid, bucket, or even shell. We see such models at Ralph Lauren, Coperni, Chloe, Tod's, and Chanel. If you like the softness and freedom of the silhouette, then take a look at the options from Burberry, Issey Miyake, Rokh, or Tibi.

Details also decide everything. Michael Kors decorated its models with fringe, Rabanne — with metallic elements, and Fendi added mini versions to large bags. And there are classics, such as the Saint Laurent bag, which should also not be forgotten.

White bags are in trend
Saint Laurent bag. Photo: cameron.ua

A white bag is a case where one item can adapt to any look and make it complete. And, perhaps, it will become the "universal" dream that you really need.

Read also:

Balenciaga's new tote looks just like a grocery bag

Legendary Celine bags that will never go out of style

fashion trends bags accessories style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
