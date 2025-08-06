From Jackie Kennedy to Dua Lipa: the rise of Gucci's iconic bag

Gucci Jackie bag. Photo: screenshot from the video

The first lady of the United States, Jacqueline Kennedy, was a style legend, imitated by millions of women. Her images are not just a fashion archive, but a real source of inspiration, which is still relevant today. Scarves, large sunglasses, delicate prints, and most importantly, elegant bags. One of them became a legend. It is about the same famous bag from Gucci, which later received the name — Jackie.

Elle writes about it.

Advertisement

What makes this bag special?

It is concise, comfortable, and perfectly complements any look — from casual to evening. And most importantly, it is timeless.

How it all began

The story begins in 1961. Then Gucci released a new model of bag with soft contours and a metal clasp in the form of a piston. This model was called Constance. A few years later, it caught Jacqueline's eye. It is said that during one of her visits to the Gucci boutique, she bought six of these bags at once and from that moment on became their main ambassador.

Jacqueline in the 1970s. Photo: Elle

She was often photographed with this bag: at the airport, shopping, on vacation. Light bows with turtlenecks, trench coats, polka dot skirts, and always this elegant bag on her shoulder. Thanks to such outings, the demand for the model increased so much that the brand officially renamed it Gucci Jackie — in honor of the fashion icon.

Why this bag became a legend

Jackie is a bag that is not subject to trends. It is always noticeable. Its shape is simple, but recognizable. There is nothing superfluous in it, but that is what makes it ideal. Over the years, the bag has changed, but only slightly. In 1999, Tom Ford updated it with a buckle, and in 2009, Frida Giannini brought back the classic lock. In 2014, it became softer, and in 2020, it appeared in new, smaller versions with bright colors.

Zoe Saldaña. Photo: Elle

Today, the Jackie bag is back in fashion. It is chosen by the most stylish stars — not because it is an archival item, but because it is still "in the mood". Dua Lipa combines it with trendy looks, Zoe Saldaña bets on the red version, and Dakota Johnson shows that even classics can be bold — for example, a bag with green handles.

Read also:

The Y2K it-bag making a stylish comeback this season