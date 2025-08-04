Chloe brings back iconic 2000s Paddington bag with a modern twist

Bag. Photo: Freepik

This season, world designers decided to turn fashion back in time and did it very stylishly. The collections featured looks inspired by different eras: from delicate lace skirts with jeans to blouses with a touch of the 80s. But among all the variety, an accessory that was once at the peak of popularity and then disappeared from the streets and catwalks attracted special attention. It is the legendary Chloe Paddington bag — a symbol of boho-chic, created in the mid-2000s by the brand's creative director Phoebe Filo.

Why is everyone fascinated by this bag?

Paddington was first shown in the spring-summer 2005 collection. It was a soft, elongated bag with curved handles, which was unmistakable thanks to a large metal lock covered in leather. On the Chloe catwalk, it was combined with a light skirt, a translucent chiffon blouse, a massive blazer, and a thin, shiny scarf.

Then the bag instantly gained the status of an "it-bag" and sold 8,000 copies before it even hit stores. It was worn by Sienna Miller, Kate Bosworth, and other fashion icons of the time, and millions of girls dreamed of having one. However, over time, the hype faded, and the once cult model became just a pleasant memory from the zero years. It even ended up in the collection of the Victoria and Albert Museum, as an example of a cult accessory of its era.

But in 2024, a new chapter began in the history of the bag. Chloe's new creative director, Chemena Kamali, decided to bring Paddington back to the fashion arena. And she did it as carefully as possible. She kept the recognizable design, lock, and leather texture, but made the bag lighter and more comfortable. She added several fresh shades — from deep burgundy to gray-blue and earthy green.

Now Paddington is back in fashion, and stars have already noticed. For example, Katie Holmes wears her black model with gold details with navy wide-leg pants, a basic top, an oversized denim shirt, and leather ballet flats. Simple, but very stylish — exactly what is so appealing in modern fashion.

