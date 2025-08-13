Inside Balenciaga's Marché Packable Tote — price, design and buzz

Bag from Balenciaga. Photo: balenciaga.com

The famous brand Balenciaga has once again surprised the fashion world. This time, the brand has released the Marché Packable Tote Bag Medium, which looks almost like a regular supermarket bag — only with a price tag of 775 pounds sterling.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this strange bag.

The bag with an unusual design from Balenciaga

At first glance, nothing special: a simple shopper with two handles and a logo on the front. But it's not polyethylene, but polyamide and ultra-strong Dyneema, which can withstand up to 10 kg. The designers even added artificial crumpled folds to make the new bag look like it "lived" in its time.

The bag has the addresses of Balenciaga's Parisian boutiques and the brand's website printed on it. There is a pocket inside, and the product itself can be folded into a compact case. And although the brand comes from Spain, the accessory is made in Italy.

The novelty among bags. Photo: balenciaga.com

Social media is already buzzing with discussion: some are surprised, others are joking, and someone admits that they are ready to pay such a sum for a fashion joke. Moreover, it is not the first high-profile move by Balenciaga. Last month, they sold "worn" sneakers in collaboration with Puma for 520 pounds, while an almost identical Puma model cost 55.

Who might this item be suitable for?

For fans of hype fashion who appreciate unique and provocative things. Also, for Balenciaga collectors, as another bright item in the collection. It will be a good choice for lovers of urban style who need a convenient shopper with a margin of safety. This bag is also worth paying attention to for those who want to evoke emotion, because this bag will definitely not leave passers-by indifferent.

Bag. Photo: balenciaga.com

And while £775 for a "package" sounds like a joke, in the fashion world, such items often become iconic and even become more expensive over time.

