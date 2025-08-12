4 iconic Celine bags every fashion lover should know

Celine bag. Photo: still from video

In early July, Michael Ryder appeared at Celine's headquarters on Rue Vivienne in Paris for the first time as the brand's creative director. His spring-summer collection was clear and thoughtful, with a strong emphasis on accessories and no excessive theatrics. The focus, of course, was on the recognizable bags that have long been an important part of the fashion house.

On this occasion, Novyny.LIVE decided to revisit four legendary Celine bags that once captivated the world.

Advertisement

The Celine bags that will always be in style

Luggage Bag (2010, Phoebe Philo)

In the mid-2010s, this bag was everywhere — in paparazzi photos, in the hands of celebrities, and on the pages of fashion magazines. It was Phoebe Philo's first "it bag" for Céline — with its rigid shape, recognizable "wings" on the sides, roomy interior, and ability to add structure to even the most relaxed look, it was a hit.

Luggage Bag. Photo from Instagram

The model was inspired by an antique suitcase from the brand's archives and produced in various sizes, colors, and textures. It has even been compared to the iconic Birkin bag by Hermès — it has become such a symbol of style!

Belt Bag (2014, Phoebe Philo)

Restrained, yet full of character. It is distinguished by a belt tied in a knot at the sides with loose ends. Its soft shape, versatile design, and lack of unnecessary decorations make it a favorite among those who appreciate comfort in everyday life.

Belt Bag. Photo from Instagram

Clasp Bag (2017, Phoebe Philo)

This elegant model was first shown at Paris Fashion Week. Although it never became a massive hit, it gained cult status among minimalism enthusiasts. Angelina Jolie is among its fans and often incorporates the Clasp into her understated looks.

Triomphe Bag (2019, Hedi Slimane)

It's a symbol of rethinking the Celine heritage. Slimane incorporated the vintage double "C" logo into the bag's zipper.

Triomphe Bag. Photo from Instagram

Thanks to its rectangular shape, flawless leather, and versatility, the Triomphe is a timeless model.

Read more:

The Y2K it-bag making a stylish comeback this season

Suede bags take over Fall 2025 — the chicest bag trend

This bag is 2025’s best fashion investment