Vintage Vibes: the 50s bag trend dominating 2025

The next season promises many bright trends, from practical, utilitarian jackets to elegant, powder-pink pieces. However, the real favorites of recent months have been East-West bags. They have become so firmly established in the fashion world that they seem likely to stick around for a while.

What makes these bags so popular?

First, they have an elongated, rectangular shape that resembles a classic baguette, but with a more elegant silhouette. They usually have high handles that allow you to comfortably carry the bag on your shoulder without worrying about it falling off. Their design evokes the 1950s — a retro aesthetic that fashion keeps returning to.

East-West is not about large shopping centers with everything you need for work or travel. Rather, it is an elegant, urban option ideal for walks, meetings, and evening outings. It goes well with jackets and pants, dresses, and even comfortable sweaters and bombers.

Brands quickly picked up on this trend, offering their own versions of the model. Stella McCartney used soft suede; Mugler opted for structured khaki; and Prada, Carven, and Ralph Lauren released classic leather versions in warm colors. Versace added an element of glamour, while Acne Studios took a minimalist approach.

Fashionistas have also picked up on this trend, demonstrating stylish combinations on the streets of fashion capitals. Most often, the East-West bag is paired with business attire: jackets, coats, and suits with skirts or palazzo pants. However, some style it in more relaxed looks, combining it with jeans, leather jackets, and sweaters.

You can find stylish options among Ukrainian brands as well. Kachorovska offers soft leather models; Poelle offers bright, triangular shapes; Nukot offers suede solutions; and Bagllet produces minimalist bags in neutral colors.

So, if you haven't added East-West to your wardrobe yet, maybe it's time to pay attention to this elegant and comfortable accessory.

