Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion This bag is 2025’s best fashion investment

This bag is 2025’s best fashion investment

en
Publication time 20 July 2025 19:50
Vintage Vibes: the 50s bag trend dominating 2025
Bag. Photo: Freepik

The next season promises many bright trends, from practical, utilitarian jackets to elegant, powder-pink pieces. However, the real favorites of recent months have been East-West bags. They have become so firmly established in the fashion world that they seem likely to stick around for a while.

This was reported by Elle.

Advertisement

What makes these bags so popular?

First, they have an elongated, rectangular shape that resembles a classic baguette, but with a more elegant silhouette. They usually have high handles that allow you to comfortably carry the bag on your shoulder without worrying about it falling off. Their design evokes the 1950s — a retro aesthetic that fashion keeps returning to.

Bags never cease to amaze with their stylish design
 Mugler. Photo: Elle

East-West is not about large shopping centers with everything you need for work or travel. Rather, it is an elegant, urban option ideal for walks, meetings, and evening outings. It goes well with jackets and pants, dresses, and even comfortable sweaters and bombers.

Brands quickly picked up on this trend, offering their own versions of the model. Stella McCartney used soft suede; Mugler opted for structured khaki; and Prada, Carven, and Ralph Lauren released classic leather versions in warm colors. Versace added an element of glamour, while Acne Studios took a minimalist approach.

Stylish bag can complement any look
Stylish bag in a look. Photo: Elle

Fashionistas have also picked up on this trend, demonstrating stylish combinations on the streets of fashion capitals. Most often, the East-West bag is paired with business attire: jackets, coats, and suits with skirts or palazzo pants. However, some style it in more relaxed looks, combining it with jeans, leather jackets, and sweaters.

You can find stylish options among Ukrainian brands as well. Kachorovska offers soft leather models; Poelle offers bright, triangular shapes; Nukot offers suede solutions; and Bagllet produces minimalist bags in neutral colors.

Suede bags are in the trends of 2025
Trendy bag. Photo: Elle

So, if you haven't added East-West to your wardrobe yet, maybe it's time to pay attention to this elegant and comfortable accessory.

Also read:

This $10M handbag goes viral: rare, luxurious, and iconic

Victoria Beckham bags are 2025's ultimate must-have

Knitted crochet bag became the main hit of Summer 2025

fashion trends bags accessories style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information