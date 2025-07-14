Rare Jane Birkin’s original Hermès bag sold for $10M

Woman with a bag. Photo: Freepik

This is more than just a bag; it's a piece of fashion history. It just sold at auction for an incredible $10.1 million, becoming the most expensive accessory ever sold. This iconic black Birkin bag once belonged to Jane Birkin, the French singer and actress after whom the famous Hermès bag is named.

CNN reports that this rare Birkin piece — complete with scuffs, the initials "JB", and even silver nail clippers — now has a new owner: a Japanese collector who outbid eight competitors in just 10 minutes.

Why this bag is so special?

It is the first and only one of its kind. It started the myth of the Birkin. Its size, metal rings, and unique fittings have never been replicated in subsequent versions.

The story began in 1985 when Birkin sat next to Hermès CEO Jean-Louis Dumas on an airplane. She complained that she had no place to put her belongings. She took out a paper bag and sketched what a "proper bag" should look like. A few months later, she received her first Birkin bag, which quickly became a symbol of style and status for many generations of fashionistas. Jane wore the same bag every day for almost ten years and donated it to a charity auction in 1994 to support the fight against AIDS. Now, it's time for a new chapter in the story.

Jane Birkin. Photo from the Sotheby's website

Incidentally, the previous world record for luxury accessories belonged to another Hermès: the diamond-encrusted Kelly model. In 2021, it sold for $513,000.

