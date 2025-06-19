The hottest bag of the summer is a 70s throwback — and it’s everywhere

A woman with a bag. Photo: Freepik

Suddenly, bags that look like they were crocheted by your grandmother have become the key fashion hit of summer 2025. But it's no joke — crochet is back, and it's not just for scarves anymore; it's also used to create stylish, modern bags. These bags can be worn everywhere: for a walk around the city, to work, on a trip, or even for dinner at a restaurant.

Summer 2025 must-have bag

The trend began on the beach, where woven styles have long been a favorite. But crochet bags soon moved beyond resort wear, making their way into city fashion. Today, they’re a staple in everyday wardrobes — ranging from oversized shoppers to compact pouches and soft, slouchy styles.

The palette includes bold 70s-inspired shades like yellow, green, and fuchsia, alongside soft tones such as beige, cream, white, and caramel. For a more refined touch, there are sleek black versions — like those seen at the Elie Saab show — that pair beautifully with evening dresses and rival the elegance of satin clutches.

These bags' main feature is not just their shape or color, but their weaving patterns. They can be simple, as if you just learned to hold a hook, or complex, with patterns that draw the eye. Or they can be complex with intricate designs. The materials used are different: cotton, raffia, and linen. Everything is natural. That's what makes them so desirable — in a world of technology and synthetics, you want something "alive".

Chloé presented the bags gently and naturally, as if by a light breeze. Elie Saab, on the other hand, added drama and made them part of an evening look. In real life, they easily fit into any style: with a white dress for a romantic look, with jeans for a casual look, and with a suit for a new elegance. This is an example of a trend driven by unconventionality.

