Retro-inspired bag becomes the biggest fashion hit of Summer 2025

Ua en ru
Publication time 19 June 2025 13:31
The hottest bag of the summer is a 70s throwback — and it’s everywhere
A woman with a bag. Photo: Freepik
Ключові моменти Summer 2025 must-have bag

Suddenly, bags that look like they were crocheted by your grandmother have become the key fashion hit of summer 2025. But it's no joke — crochet is back, and it's not just for scarves anymore; it's also used to create stylish, modern bags. These bags can be worn everywhere: for a walk around the city, to work, on a trip, or even for dinner at a restaurant.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this trend.

The trend began on the beach, where woven styles have long been a favorite. But crochet bags soon moved beyond resort wear, making their way into city fashion. Today, they’re a staple in everyday wardrobes — ranging from oversized shoppers to compact pouches and soft, slouchy styles.

Bags that impress with originality
Small bag in the crochet style. Photo from Instagram

The palette includes bold 70s-inspired shades like yellow, green, and fuchsia, alongside soft tones such as beige, cream, white, and caramel. For a more refined touch, there are sleek black versions — like those seen at the Elie Saab show — that pair beautifully with evening dresses and rival the elegance of satin clutches.

You can choose the color of the bag to your liking
Beige bag. Photo from Instagram

These bags' main feature is not just their shape or color, but their weaving patterns. They can be simple, as if you just learned to hold a hook, or complex, with patterns that draw the eye. Or they can be complex with intricate designs. The materials used are different: cotton, raffia, and linen. Everything is natural. That's what makes them so desirable — in a world of technology and synthetics, you want something "alive".

Knitted bags are the most trendy this summer
Stylish bag. Photo from Instagram

Chloé presented the bags gently and naturally, as if by a light breeze. Elie Saab, on the other hand, added drama and made them part of an evening look. In real life, they easily fit into any style: with a white dress for a romantic look, with jeans for a casual look, and with a suit for a new elegance. This is an example of a trend driven by unconventionality.

Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
