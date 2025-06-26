Bags by Victoria Beckham that stars adore — prices revealed

Bags. Photo: Freepik

If you like a laconic design with a hint of luxury, the Victoria Beckham bag collection is exactly what you need. Each model sounds different, so choose which melody is closer to you.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about some trendy bags from the famous fashion designer.

Three models of bags from Victoria Beckham — their price

Suede tote bag

Imagine a warm chocolate color, a soft texture that you just want to touch, and an almost sculptural silhouette. This large bag will easily accommodate a laptop, a sweater, and half a lifetime of other necessities without looking bulky. Italian suede and two solid handles keep the bag in shape, so it doesn't "sag" even with daily use.

Suede tote bag by Beckham. Photo: TsUM

Is it worth buying?

If you're looking for one versatile "workhorse" for years, suede usually requires a little more care, but the price tag is justified for its aesthetics and spaciousness — UAH 90,850 (USD 2,197.49 — Ed.). Add spray protection, and this beauty will survive more than one rainy day.

Leather bag with a trendy strap

Smooth black leather, a padded shoulder strap, and minimal fittings are what is known as "quiet luxury". The magnetic clasp allows you to take out your phone with one hand, and the textile lining protects your gadgets from scratches. The medium format is ideal for the city or travelling when you only need a wallet, keys, and lipstick.

Leather bag with a trendy strap. Photo: TsUM

Is it worth buying?

It has the most affordable price in the selection — UAH 46,150 (USD 1,116.28 — Ed.) — and the most fashionable "over the shoulder" fit. If you like hands-free and a fast pace, this model will make your investment worthwhile with daily outings.

Structured leather boat bag

The elongated rectangle with a zip along the entire length resembles a small flatbed suitcase. Two monolithic handles, not a single unnecessary seam — just flawlessly smooth leather. Inside, there is a textile lining and a spacious compartment that can hold A4 documents and even a thin jacket.

Structured leather boat bag. Photo: TsUM

Is it worth buying?

This is a "once you buy it, forget about the rest" model. Yes, the price is steep, as it costs UAH 93,700 (USD 2,266.43 — Ed.), but it makes it easy to move from the office to the plane without overloading with things: one bag, two scenarios. If you travel frequently, this bag is definitely your option.

