The most wanted bags this summer — fashionistas approve

A bag can complement your look and be the ideal finishing touch. However, it is important to know which models will be popular in summer 2025 in order to stay on trend. Pay attention to the five bags that will go with everything.

Which bags will be at the peak of popularity this summer?

Cherry bag

This shade confidently replaces the red color. Although it was fashionable in winter, cherry bags will also be at the peak of popularity this summer.

Summer woven bag

A large beach bag or a small basket bag will complement any look. These models will create a relaxed look and add a summer beach vibe.

Chocolate hobo

Hobo is ideal for those who prefer practicality. Choose this model if you need a spacious bag that can hold everything. In summer, it is worth giving preference to a universal chocolate shade.

Pastel baguette bag

A baguette bag will be the ideal accent to your look. And if it comes in a pastel shade, then your look is sure to attract attention. These colors will be extremely popular in the summer of 2025.

The bag is inspired by the 90s

This season, many items from the 80s and 90s have returned to fashion. Bags in this style are no exception to this trend. One of them has pockets and fasteners, adding a touch of boldness to the look.

Comfortable and spacious or small and unique — choose the model that suits you best. Combine them with different looks and styles.

