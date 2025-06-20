The best bag for every day — perfect for urban looks

A bag and other accessories. Photo: Freepik

While large bags are once again taking over the fashion catwalks, the trend of tiny pouch bags is still going strong. These bags are ideal for those who carry only the essentials and prefer a minimalist approach. They are not for the office or a long day on your feet, but they are perfect for an evening out, a date, or a leisurely walk.

Novyny.LIVE will explain why.

Advertisement

Why are more and more people choosing this bag?

Made of soft fabric (sometimes silk, sometimes leather), this new generation of handbags is small and has graceful ties that serve as both a clasp and handles. You can wear it over your shoulder, in your hand, or simply wrap it around your fingers for a light and slightly graceful look.

Pouch bag. Photo from Instagram

Why has it become popular now?

After years of pursuing "quiet luxury", fashion has seemingly been given a new lease on life. Brands are returning to brightness, mood, and a bit of theatrics. Such a bag is not just an accessory; it's a symbol that you can afford lightness and style without burden, as well as a little beauty for beauty's sake.

Stylish little bag. Photo from Instagram

Gucci's version is a rich green with lace, making it clear that it's not just an accessory, but an integral part of the look. Etro offers a version with its signature cucumber print, and By Malene Birger has a hand-embroidered one that looks like an art object. You'll want to hang it on the wall as well as wear it. If you prefer something more subdued, Ganni offers a red, minimalist model, and the brand No. 21 has a black, quilted one.

The secret is that such a bag is not just cute — it's also strategically sound. There is no extra space, so you won't accumulate extra things. It still always serves as the main accent in an outfit, even if it's made in a restrained style.

As we previously mentioned, the retro-style bag became popular in 2025.

We also reported on the types of bags that are gaining popularity.