How to avoid fashion mistakes with your bag this summer

A bag can ruin your whole look — here’s how to avoid it
A handbag is more than just a place to stash your stuff — it speaks for you before you even say a word. It can reflect your taste, personality, and sometimes even your mood. If you want your look to be effortlessly stylish — not like a high schooler between classes — here are a few small but important rules worth remembering.
Let’s break them down.
Bag etiquette: what fashion insiders never do
Don’t overstuff it
Even the most luxurious designer bag loses its magic when it’s bursting at the seams. If snacks, chargers, and water bottles are spilling out — it's not a good look.
Avoid rummaging in public
Pulling out hand cream, tissues, and half your life at a café table isn’t ideal. A bag is a private space — try to keep it that way.
Carry it with confidence — and by yourself
Handing your bag to a man to carry for you is like giving away your crown. Carry it yourself, ideally in your left hand, keeping your right free for coffee or a handshake.
Switch bags depending on the occasion
One "universal" handbag sounds nice, but it rarely works. You’ll want a mini for nights out, something structured for work, and a soft everyday tote for errands. Just like clothes, bags should suit the mood.
Keep it clean — inside and out
No sticky candy, spilled powder, or crumpled receipts. Even a tiny clutch should be neat and tidy inside. It’s a small detail, but it speaks volumes.
