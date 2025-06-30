Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Everyone wants a bag — It's a new hit of the season

Everyone wants a bag — It's a new hit of the season

Ua en ru
Publication time 30 June 2025 10:59
The bag everyone's carrying in 2025 — Stylish, versatile, travel-ready
A woman with the desired bag. Photo: Freepik

The Spring-Summer 2025 collection confidently declares that the classics are back in style, but with a new twist. Legendary canvas bags are undergoing a fashionable rebirth — they now look restrained, sophisticated, and comfortable. The familiar texture is complemented by leather details and clear shapes, and the bags remain practical. These bags can easily be imagined in an office look or a summer outfit with sandals and shorts.

Vogue writes about it.

What are the advantages of these bags?

It's simple — they can fit a laptop, water, your favorite spray, a book, and cosmetics, with room to spare. In 2025, this will be the new it-bag for people who are always on the go.

Canvas shopper

This bag goes with everything: a dress, jeans, or a raincoat. It's large, light, and neutral, and that's its strength. There's no unnecessary decoration — just convenience, shape, and a basic color.

Canvas shopper fits everything
A canvas shopper. Photo: Vogue

Canvas and leather — a timeless style

The most fashionable models now have leather inserts, straps, or corners. They look solid, last a long time, and go with everything. It is appropriate for both summer vacations and city life — a kind of bag "for all times".

Stylish bag for years - worthy of attention
A leather bag. Photo: Vogue

Unusual shapes — perfect for those who want something original

Among the new arrivals are eye-catching vertical designs and sleek cylindrical models — timeless classics with a modern twist.

A bag of an unusual shape will always attract attention
An unusual bag. Photo: Vogue

They look fresh and add personality to an outfit. Such a bag will definitely turn heads, even if you're just going out for coffee.

Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
