The timeless bag everyone still wants in 2025

Summer is a time of lightness, freedom, and comfort. You want your clothes to be light and your hands to be free. The ideal solution is a crossbody bag: small but roomy, it will be a reliable companion for everyday activities, city walks, and even travel. It can easily hold your keys, phone, cards, glasses — everything you need. And it adds style, even when your look is very simple.

Novyny.LIVE has collected three fresh ideas on how to wear this bag — and each one is suitable not only for hot days but also for cool evenings.

The bag that will complement any look

Black midi dress and an accent crossbody bag

There is no need to come up with complicated combinations — choose a tried and tested classic. A black midi dress or satin skirt is the kind of thing that always comes in handy. And here comes the crossbody bag: add a bright one — for example, red, lavender, or metallic — and your look will immediately become spectacular. Not only will it free your hands, but it will also become an eye-catching accent. Add a pair of sunglasses, flip-flops, or trainers, and your summer look is complete.

Stylish look. Photo from Instagram

Shirt and crossbody bag

A voluminous shirt is a must-have this summer. It can be worn as a dress, a jacket, on its own, or over a top. A crossbody bag paired with it strikes a balance between lightness and structure. Choose a bag in a delicate pastel color or with a woven effect to be fully on trend. This option also works great in transitional weather: just change your shoes to loafers or closed mules.

Shirt and crossbody bag. Photo from Instagram

Sports suit and crossbody bag

You don't have to wait for summer to look stylish with a crossbody bag. When it gets cooler, feel free to pair it with a sports suit. Grey, cream, khaki — a bag in a rich color goes well with neutral shades.

Sports suit and crossbody bag. Photo from Instagram

The result will be a combination of comfort and chic. And if you add a few accessories — chunky earrings, fashionable glasses, or even a cap — you'll end up with a luxurious look.

