The ultimate guide to pairing shoes with bags in 2025

Stylish bag and boots. Photo: freepik

It's not always easy to pair shoes and a bag because you want them to look beautiful, trendy, and interesting. Fortunately, there are several styling options that will stun everyone with their perfection.

InStyle shares styling secrets that instantly elevate your look

5 genius ways to combine shoes and bags for any outfit

A win-win total look

The easiest way to successfully style shoes and a bag is to opt for a monochromatic look. Outfits and accessories in the same color look harmonious and suit everyone. Pay attention not only to the shade, but also to the material.

Stylish look in one color. Photo: InStyle

Unusual maximalism

You don't have to follow fashion rules to look stylish. Allow yourself to try something new and unusual! For instance, try combining two bright pieces with contrasting textures.

An interesting look with unusual shoes and a bag. Photo: InStyle

The perfect combo

Another popular option is to match shoes and bags made of the same material. Many thought this was out of style, but stylists disagree. Try choosing materials that complement each other.

Bag and shoes made of the same material. Photo: InStyle

Subtle gradients

This look resembles a monochromatic palette, but with varying shades of color. For example, a fluffy, soft lavender bag could be the lightest element in the image, while dark purple shoes could be the final touch.

A beautiful look in shades of purple. Photo: InStyle

An unexpected combination

If your look is too neutral, try adding some contrast. For example, add a stylish bag and some unexpected shoes. This quirky addition will instantly add special charm and become the highlight of your outfit.

An interesting look with sneakers and a bright bag. Photo: InStyle

These combinations are stylish and unusual. They are ideal for those who like to experiment with their appearance and try new things.

