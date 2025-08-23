The ultimate guide to pairing shoes with bags in 2025

How to match shoes and bags like a fashion pro
It's not always easy to pair shoes and a bag because you want them to look beautiful, trendy, and interesting. Fortunately, there are several styling options that will stun everyone with their perfection.
InStyle shares styling secrets that instantly elevate your look
5 genius ways to combine shoes and bags for any outfit
A win-win total look
The easiest way to successfully style shoes and a bag is to opt for a monochromatic look. Outfits and accessories in the same color look harmonious and suit everyone. Pay attention not only to the shade, but also to the material.
Unusual maximalism
You don't have to follow fashion rules to look stylish. Allow yourself to try something new and unusual! For instance, try combining two bright pieces with contrasting textures.
The perfect combo
Another popular option is to match shoes and bags made of the same material. Many thought this was out of style, but stylists disagree. Try choosing materials that complement each other.
Subtle gradients
This look resembles a monochromatic palette, but with varying shades of color. For example, a fluffy, soft lavender bag could be the lightest element in the image, while dark purple shoes could be the final touch.
An unexpected combination
If your look is too neutral, try adding some contrast. For example, add a stylish bag and some unexpected shoes. This quirky addition will instantly add special charm and become the highlight of your outfit.
These combinations are stylish and unusual. They are ideal for those who like to experiment with their appearance and try new things.
