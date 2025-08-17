Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 17 August 2025 17:25
Loafers, Oxfords & More: Preppy shoes perfect for Fall 2025
Loafers. Photo from Instagram

Preppy aesthetics traditionally peak in the fall. This style evokes the nostalgia of going back to school. In the Fall 2025, the nostalgic school mood is embodied by four particularly popular models.

Vogue UA writes about must-have footwear styles.

Preppy shoes make a comeback

Loafers

Any variation of this shoe will be on-trend this season. Loafers are a timeless classic and an essential part of autumn looks. Bows paired with socks or tights will be extremely popular. This style truly embodies the spirit of school and university.

Fall 2025 shoe trends
Loafers. Photo: Vogue

Oxford shoes

Oxford shoes used to be purely masculine, but now they have won over women's hearts as well. This season, Oxford shoes should mostly be worn with dresses and skirts. This combination of tenderness and severity creates a stylistic balance. Black, minimalist models without additional decorations will be especially popular.

Fall 2025 shoe trends
Oxford shoes. Photo: Vogue

Monk straps

Such shoes will also be trending in fall 2025. Monk straps feature distinctive buckles that give them a special charm. This detail makes the footwear more expressive and full of character. Updated designs with various buckle styles were showcased by Dior and Simone Rocha.

Fall 2025 shoe trends
Stylish monk straps. Photo: Vogue

Mary Jane shoes

This classic design has simply won the hearts of fashionistas. Its defining feature is the strap on the instep. Both flat and heeled versions will be trendy this season. If you're looking for something new, take a closer look at pointed-toe models.

Fall 2025 shoe trends
Mary Jane shoes. Photo: Vogue

Such shoes can be styled in different ways. To create a preppy look, pair them with a white blouse, a tartan skirt, socks, and a bag. For a more original look, try experimenting with jeans, colorful accessories, and bold colors.

fashion Fall trends shoes year 2025
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
