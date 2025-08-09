Heels that don’t hurt: block heel sandals are the "it" look of 2025

White sandals with a chunky heel. Photo from Instagram

In 2025, fashion meets function. Block heel shoes are trending for their stability, sophistication, and statement look. They elevate any outfit with effortless elegance.

Novyny.LIVE shares how to wear them right this season.

Advertisement

Why block heel sandals are everywhere in 2025?

Key advantages of block heel sandals are their versatility and comfort. Shoes with wide heels won't put pressure on your feet, so they're comfortable to wear all day long. This option is ideal for those who want to be fashionable while feeling comfortable.

Block heel sandals. Photo from Instagram

Any block heel shoe, such as sandals, shoes, boots, or loafers, will be versatile. They can be worn with casual outfits or dressed up with evening or business attire. They really suit everything: dresses, pants, skirts, and shorts.

Block heel sandals. Photo from Instagram

Additionally, block heels are flattering on all body types. They make your legs look slimmer and longer. At the same time, your gait will become more elegant and light without any unnecessary strain.

Block heel sandals. Photo from Instagram

A block heel is not only a trend. This type of shoe will become a staple in your wardrobe and go with everything.

Read more:

Derby shoes from the 70s are trending again in 2025

Fall looks with brown loafers — the ultimate style guide

Forget sandals — Selena Gomez rocks boots this summer