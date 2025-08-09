Heels that don’t hurt: block heel sandals are the "it" look of 2025

Block heel sandals — the top shoe trend of 2025
In 2025, fashion meets function. Block heel shoes are trending for their stability, sophistication, and statement look. They elevate any outfit with effortless elegance.
Novyny.LIVE shares how to wear them right this season.
Why block heel sandals are everywhere in 2025?
Key advantages of block heel sandals are their versatility and comfort. Shoes with wide heels won't put pressure on your feet, so they're comfortable to wear all day long. This option is ideal for those who want to be fashionable while feeling comfortable.
Any block heel shoe, such as sandals, shoes, boots, or loafers, will be versatile. They can be worn with casual outfits or dressed up with evening or business attire. They really suit everything: dresses, pants, skirts, and shorts.
Additionally, block heels are flattering on all body types. They make your legs look slimmer and longer. At the same time, your gait will become more elegant and light without any unnecessary strain.
A block heel is not only a trend. This type of shoe will become a staple in your wardrobe and go with everything.
