You’ll fall in love with these trench coat outfit ideas for 2025

The classic trench coat never goes out of style, but this fall, it's getting a new lease on life. While we used to see it in a more subdued style, designers now suggest experimenting with it. It's not just about colors and styles, it's a fresh energy to the most classic coat.

Trench coat styling hacks that instantly upgrade your look

Sweater over a trench coat

Forget the classic "sweater under the coat" rule. The new trend is an oversized knit casually draped over the trench. You can tie the sleeves in front like a scarf or simply throw it across your shoulders. The effect is effortless and chic, adding both lightness and a touch of nonchalant elegance.

Sweater over a trench coat. Photo from Instagram

With a mini neck scarf

The mini neck scarf, a 90s comeback, is also in the spotlight again. It looks especially refined when tied neatly over the trench collar. Choose silk or satin styles in soft tones or bold graphic prints. On colder days, you can easily swap it for a scarf or a shawl.

A scarf with a trench coat. Photo from Instagram

With a dress

The combination of a delicate, lingerie-style dress and a subtle trench coat is very feminine. The silk and lace contrast with the classic, structured style of the trench coat. Complete the look with heels or ballet flats.

Trench coat with a dress. Photo from Instagram

With ballet flats

Ballet flats are fashionable again. Worn with a trench coat, they create a light and elegant look. Models with pointed toes or decorative details are particularly popular. They can be worn with jeans, skirts, or dresses.

Trench coat with ballet flats. Photo from Instagram

Loafers with socks

Loafers are a must-have this fall. Wear them in the classic style or with accent socks. Pair them with wide-leg pants or flared jeans for a modern look suitable for the office or a walk in the city.

Loafers with a trench coat. Photo from Instagram

Bright shoes as an accent

The perfect formula for a stylish look is a basic trench coat in neutral colors paired with bright shoes. Red ballet flats, pink boots, or metallic mules will make any outfit stand out, even a minimalist one.

Bright shoes in the look. Photo from Instagram

As we can see, the trench coat in fall 2025 is not only a classic but also an opportunity for experimentation. You can modernize your look by changing the details, adding unexpected accessories, or choosing unusual shoes.

