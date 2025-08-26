Fall-Winter 2025 jacket trends that you’ll see everywhere

Woman in a jacket and a hat. Photo: freepik

Some people associate the cold season with boredom and gray, but we already know which jackets will define this fall and winter. Rest assured, the new trends promise to brighten and style up the cold season.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about the key jacket trends that will help you stay warm and stylish during the upcoming cold season.

Fall-Winter 2025 jacket trends

Cut

Today's fashion is incredibly diverse and democratic. With so many jackets to choose from, it's hard to decide. If you prefer comfort, then you'll love loose, oversized styles. You can also achieve the look you want with a structured cut and a belt at the waist.

Oversized jacket. Photo from Instagram

The designers paid special attention to the sleeves, incorporating features reminiscent of the '80s, such as massive shoulders, flared cuffs, and dropped lines. The collar was not overlooked, either. There are many options: double, with lapels, asymmetrical, or none at all.

Colors

This time around, traditional dark winter shades like black, gray, and brown are in. However, marsh green, burgundy, graphite, and navy blue also appeared on the catwalks. Designers have prepared pastels and sunny shades of yellow and orange for those who aren't afraid to stand out, as well as a metallic palette of gold, bronze, and silver.

Gray jacket. Photo from Instagram

Prints

Printed jackets are a real hit. Checks, herringbone, houndstooth, animal prints such as leopard and zebra are in fashion. Daring fashionistas should pay attention to polka dots and other ornaments.

Plaid jacket. Photo from Instagram

Decor

Accessories play an important role this season. Massive zippers, contrasting seams, and large buttons all brighten the look. Also, the belt can be matched or contrasted to the jacket so to emphasize the waistline, even in oversized models.

