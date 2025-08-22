Fall fashion 2025: unique trends to upgrade your style

A stylish girl. Photo: Freepik

This fall, designers have decided to focus not only on beauty, but also on comfort. Comfortable items with a vintage feel and bright details that emphasize individuality are in trend.

Trendy items this fall that have been in the spotlight

Red patent leather shoes

Red patent leather shoes instantly turn any look into a stylish statement. They will look great with jeans, skirts, or an all-black look. Classic pumps and square-toed models are on trend.

Red patent leather shoes. Photo from Instagram

Checkered print

The check pattern is back in fashion. It brings us back to British classics and adds a bit of retro charm to the looks. Coats, trousers, or skirts in burgundy, green, and navy shades will be the one universal item that always works.

Checkered suit. Photo from Instagram

Flat-soled mules

Lightweight and comfortable, these are the mules that will conquer fall 2025. They fit the office style and look especially impressive in smooth leather or suede. Metal details add modernity.

Muley. Photo from Instagram

Flared pants

The 70s silhouette is back in fashion. Flared pants visually lengthen legs and create an elegant look. This fall, they are made of suiting wool, denim, or corduroy. The most popular colors are navy, gray, and deep green.

Flared jeans. Photo from Instagram

Golfs

Now it is not only a school attribute, but also a fashionable detail. Knee-highs are worn with skirts, shorts, under high boots, or even over tights.

Golfs. Photo from Instagram

The most current models are ribbed, plain, or with contrasting details. They fit perfectly into the preppy and soft grunge styles.

