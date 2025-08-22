Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Fall 2025 fashion — must-have basics for your wardrobe

Fall 2025 fashion — must-have basics for your wardrobe

en
Publication time 22 August 2025 12:40
Fall fashion 2025: unique trends to upgrade your style
A stylish girl. Photo: Freepik

This fall, designers have decided to focus not only on beauty, but also on comfort. Comfortable items with a vintage feel and bright details that emphasize individuality are in trend.

RBC-Ukraine writes about it.

Advertisement

Trendy items this fall that have been in the spotlight

Red patent leather shoes

Red patent leather shoes instantly turn any look into a stylish statement. They will look great with jeans, skirts, or an all-black look. Classic pumps and square-toed models are on trend.

Shoes that will become the center of any look
Red patent leather shoes. Photo from Instagram

Checkered print

The check pattern is back in fashion. It brings us back to British classics and adds a bit of retro charm to the looks. Coats, trousers, or skirts in burgundy, green, and navy shades will be the one universal item that always works.

Checkered print came back into fashion in early 2025
Checkered suit. Photo from Instagram

Flat-soled mules

Lightweight and comfortable, these are the mules that will conquer fall 2025. They fit the office style and look especially impressive in smooth leather or suede. Metal details add modernity.

Mules are the ideal option for those looking for original shoes
Muley. Photo from Instagram

Flared pants

The 70s silhouette is back in fashion. Flared pants visually lengthen legs and create an elegant look. This fall, they are made of suiting wool, denim, or corduroy. The most popular colors are navy, gray, and deep green.

Jeans that impress with their spectacularity
Flared jeans. Photo from Instagram

Golfs

Now it is not only a school attribute, but also a fashionable detail. Knee-highs are worn with skirts, shorts, under high boots, or even over tights.

Golfs can become the accent of various looks
Golfs. Photo from Instagram

The most current models are ribbed, plain, or with contrasting details. They fit perfectly into the preppy and soft grunge styles.

Read also:

Why the blazer is Fall 2025's most stylish investment piece

The preppy fall sweater that works far beyond the office

fashion trends clothes style year 2025
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information