The capsule wardrobe: 5 items that always look expensive

In a world where fashion trends change faster than the weather, it's easy to be overwhelmed by the constant stream of new products. However, there is a proven way to stay stylish: a minimalist wardrobe of classic pieces. It's about wearing what you really like, what fits well, and what works with anything. You won't be dependent on seasonal collections or social media trends — only quality and versatility will matter.

Novyny.LIVE shares fashion items everyone needs in their wardrobe.

How to build the perfect everyday wardrobe

Before shopping, think about what suits you and makes you feel confident: a restrained, classic style or a slightly casual one.

However, remember that classics never go out of style and that some things last for years. It's better to have two or three T-shirts made of thick fabric that keep their shape than ten that will stretch after washing. A minimalist wardrobe should definitely include the following:

a white T-shirt that goes with both jeans and a jacket;

a pair of neutral tops with a V-neck or round neck;

a classic blazer that makes any look put together;

perfectly matched jeans in a basic shade;

a little black dress that "saves" in any situation.

Now, let's talk about clothing colors that never go out of style — white, black, beige, navy blue, and graphite — the foundation for your wardrobe. These colors are easy to mix and match, and they always look expensive. If you want to brighten things up, add a scarf, bag, or shoes in a mood-lifting color.

A minimalist wardrobe means you can create many looks with a few pieces. For example, a blazer that goes with both a business dress and jeans on a day off. It also means having a shirt that can be worn separately or over a top. With just a few items like this, you can create dozens of outfits. That's why a basic wardrobe consists of these types of items.

