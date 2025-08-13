The hottest Fall 2025 colors you’ll see everywhere

A woman in a brown suede jacket. Photo: freepik

As fall settles in and the light softens, this season's color trends introduce a palette that's both indulgent and invigorating. Drawing inspiration from the runways, the Fall/Winter 2025 hues strike a balance between bold statements and comforting warmth.

See which shades will take over runways and wardrobes this fall, according to Vogue.

Color trends that will define Fall 2025 fashion

In 2025, assorted shades of blue are trending, offering a blend of tranquility and tenderness. Key shades include icy blue, cobalt blue, and cyan. These versatile hues range from subtle and serene to bold and assertive, providing endless opportunities to style a contemporary yet traditional look.

Photo: Skall Studio, Bally, Stella McCartney

We’re gearing up for another season of siren red. This vibrant maraschino hue appeared in bold, monochromatic outfits by designers such as Altuzarra, Calvin Klein, Ashlyn, Christopher John Rogers, Fforme, Acne Studios, and Sergio Hudson. The best part? It can easily be paired with black and white for a bold look or toned down with gray and navy.

Photo: Ferragamo, Fforme, Jil Sander

Powder pink continues to be a popular choice. Strong yet girly, this shade has appeared in collections by Khaite, Alaïa, Miu Miu, and Loewe. Endlessly versatile, this soft, delicate shade appears in feminine and modern styles alike, from romantic dresses to structured tailoring.

Photo: Carven, Jil Sander, Prada

This version of lime green rivals that of Tom Ford’s Fall 2018 runway show, but it's not quite forest nor full-on Brat Summer. The key to wearing it? Use it as a neutral base color alongside beige, black, brown, and white.

Photo: Tory Burch, Bally, Marni

If you prefer your fall and winter colors to be as dark as the season itself, then this trend is for you. Electric purple appeared on the runway as a draped top at Dries Van Noten, a backless gown at Colleen Allen, and button-up blouses at Tom Ford. Make a statement by pairing Khaite's Keefe top with satin Dries trousers, or wear them separately for a bold look.

Photo: Dries Van Noten, Colleen Allen, Tom Ford

Every year, Pantone announces the color that will define the mood for the next 12 months. For 2025, the chosen color is a subdued shade of chocolate brown aptly named Mocha Mousse. Try pairing it with Prada's pajama-style shirt, Gucci's suede shoulder bag, or Khaite's Western-inspired Clive boots.

Photo: Fendi, Gucci, Prada

They're perfect for expressing your personality while embracing the season's coziness.

