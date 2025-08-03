Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion Fall 2025 outerwear trends you’ll actually want to wear

Fall 2025 outerwear trends you’ll actually want to wear

en
Publication time 3 August 2025 16:45
What to wear this fall — 2025 outerwear trends you need to know
Woman in a coat. Photo: freepik

With less than a month until fall, now is the time to take care of your outerwear. This season, several models are trending that can be worn with both elegant looks and everyday outfits.

Novyny.LIVE shares the hottest fall trends in outerwear.

Stylish outerwear for Fall 2025

Bomber Jacket

This style has been popular for many seasons and will remain so this fall. Cropped and oversized styles will be especially popular. This type of outerwear is perfect for everyday wear — it looks stylish and feels incredibly comfortable.

Stylish bomber jacket. Photo from Instagram

Leather Coat

A coat is a versatile piece of outerwear for fall. Leather coats are trending this season. They have an elegant yet slightly daring look and go well with dresses, skirts, jeans, and other types of pants. Accentuate your waist for an even more feminine look.

Leather coat. Photo from Instagram

Denim Jacket

Denim jackets will also be popular among fashionistas in fall 2025. Thanks to their versatility, they have been popular for many years. For colder weather, choose models with insulation or fur.

Denim jacket. Photo from Instagram

Sleeveless puffer

Designers suggest that fashionistas choose this style of jacket this season. This model is both comfortable and stylish. It will especially appeal to active women because it does not restrict movement. The most fashionable jackets this season are loose-fitting quilted ones.

Sleeveless gilet. Photo from Instagram

This trendy outerwear will be popular in fall 2025 and will suit everyone. With its versatile design, it can be styled in different ways to create unique looks for every day.

fashion Fall trends style outerwear
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
