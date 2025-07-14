The iconic 80s blouse is back — which one to wear this fall

Girl in a blouse. Photo: Freepik

This year, a true icon of the 80s is making a comeback — the blouse with voluminous sleeves. But it's not just coming back, it's literally bursting into wardrobes with new energy to remind us that fashion is not just about clothes, but also about mood.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what to wear with this trendy blouse.

It seems to be made for living life to the fullest — to be bright, loud, and a little daring. If it was once associated with romantic images and lightness, now it is about confidence, expressiveness, and playful nostalgia.

Why you should pay attention to blouses

A blouse with voluminous sleeves is a real wardrobe star. It immediately attracts attention and creates a look with character. Alaïa, Jacquemus, Patou — leading brands have already shown how to wear it: with high-waisted jeans, raw denim, leather pants, or even silk Bermuda shorts. In other words, there are plenty of options.

Blouse with voluminous sleeves. Photo from Instagram

For example, in summer, this blouse can be perfectly combined with decorated sandals and a mini bag with a clear shape. In autumn, simply change your shoes to heels, add a leather jacket, and you will definitely look stylish. What's more, this blouse easily fits into office, evening, and everyday looks.

Black blouse. Photo from Instagram

Here are some ideas on what to pair it with:

Pencil skirt — a dark classic with a high waist will create the ideal business look.

Classic pants — shorter models or those with pleats look great when paired with a light blouse.

Jeans — this item can be combined with various looks. But it is better to choose delicate shades and a light cut under a blouse. Also, don't be afraid to experiment with prints and accessories.

This blouse is not just about trends, but more about a chance to tell your personal story. About how to be yourself, but always in a new way.

