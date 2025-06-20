Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Support the ZSU
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHome and GardenSportHealthcareEurovisionFoodWar 2024ExclusiveWarEconomy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyReal estateEconomyInvestmentsArmyMoviesFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Economy
Exclusive
Healthcare
Investments
News of the day
Real estate
Sport
Technology
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion The stylish summer blouse that goes with everything

The stylish summer blouse that goes with everything

Ua en ru
Publication time 20 June 2025 18:35
This summer's lightest blouse is already trending
A girl in a white blouse. Photo: Freepik
Key words What is so special about this blouse?

This summer, fashionistas around the world are choosing something very light, a little romantic, and stylish at the same time. And that item is a white boho-style blouse. It has already taken over Instagram and the feeds of fashion influencers, and by the end of the summer, it has every chance of becoming your wardrobe favorite.

Cosmopolitan writes about it.

Advertisement

What is so special about this blouse?

It seems to have been created for the warm season: delicate, loose-fitting, with soft shapes and delicate details — ruffles, embroidery, or voluminous sleeves. This blouse definitely does not go unnoticed. It adds lightness, comfort, and a certain "aesthetic of a life without haste" to your look. Sometimes this is exactly what we lack in our everyday lives.

Boho-style blouses are gaining popularity
Boho-style blouse. Photo from Instagram

A white boho blouse is a versatile item. It can be easily combined with your favorite jeans of any style — straight, flared, or even slightly slouchy "baggy" jeans. Palazzo pants, capri pants, long skirts — it will look harmonious with everything. And if you add sandals or sneakers, you will get that effortless style that everyone is chasing after right now.

A versatile blouse that goes with everything
Nice blouse. Photo from Instagram

Another advantage is that blouses can be worn not only in hot weather. If it's cool, throw on a jacket and you'll have the ideal look for the evening or the office. Currently trending are voluminous blazers with accentuated waists, semi-transparent models, or options in pastel shades — choose what suits you best.

In this blouse, you will definitely feel beautiful without any extra effort. So if you are looking to update your summer wardrobe, this blouse could be the best investment.

We previously wrote about the fashion for dresses with slits, which always look spectacular.

We also reported on which alluring skirt you can wear every day.

fashion trends style blouses year 2025
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information