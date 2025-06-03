The versatile shirt that all it-girls are already wearing — the summer novelty

A girl in a shirt. Photo: Freepik

The shirt is the one item that never lets you down. It is simple, but it is precisely in this simplicity that there is power. Versatile, restrained, with a clean cut — the shirt perfectly complements any wardrobe and becomes the ideal backdrop for fashion experiments. If you're looking for a piece that can be easily combined with trends and accent elements, this is it.

The trendy shirt of 2025, which will suit for summer

To update your base for summer 2025, pay attention to the classics: a white or blue shirt. And if you want a little more color, try pastel shades, such as pale pink or creamy yellow. They refresh the look and look very modern.

Striped shirt. Photo from Instagram

However, right now, the separate micro-trend is at the peak of popularity — the striped shirt. It appeared on many spring-summer 2025 catwalks, as well as in the wardrobes of fashion influencers. The most popular model is a blue and white striped one. It is the most commonly chosen for stylish but unobtrusive looks.

The elegant shirt. Photo from Instagram

This shirt is worn in different ways:

is paired with colored satin or leather skirts;

is combined with classic trousers and bright shoes;

is layered under a printed cardigan;

is worn unbuttoned over a top or dress.

An interesting look. Photo from Instagram

Stripes are the case when simplicity looks fashionable. And the main thing is that it is suitable for women of all ages, as it adds structure, freshness, and light informality to the look.

