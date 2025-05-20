The belt has become fashionable to wear over clothes — the main feature of summer looks

The belt is in the center of the look. Photo: Freepik

Until recently, the belt was just a practical detail — you needed it to keep everything from slipping off. But in 2025, everything changed. Spring and summer turned it into a real wardrobe star. Now we wear it not where we used to. Not in the loops of trousers, but over blouses, jackets, dresses, and even shirts. It is no longer an accessory — it is the main character of the look.

The belt as the main accent in the look

Blouse with bow and chunky belt

Prada has combined the delicate and the rough: a soft blouse with a bow and worn leather. The belt doesn't just "hold the waist" but works as an accent — it clearly fixes the look. It's not about retro, it's about a new interpretation of femininity.

Prada. Photo: Vogue

Blouse and a large buckle

Bally made a bet on elegance. A thin belt with a beautiful buckle looks like a sculpture. Worn over a light pleated blouse, the result is a look that Carrie Bradshaw would definitely appreciate: light but expressive, with a touch of bohemianism.

Bally. Photo: Vogue

A chain instead of a classic — Chloé is always on point

Yes, it is no longer an accessory, it is a piece of jewellery. At Chloé, it is worn over a long blouse with puffed sleeves. It looks expensive, relaxed, and very stylish.

Chloé. Photo: Vogue

Corset belt and shirt

Iro reminded us that the belt can also be massive. The corset version makes the look strong and a little daring. A tight shirt, shorts, high boots — all together create the style of a confident woman who knows exactly where she is going.

Iro. Photo: Vogue

Thin belt and dress shirt

Irenisa showed a simple and ingenious move: a thin belt at the waist over a loose shirt dress. This look always works — both in the office and for a walk.

Irenisa. Photo: Vogue

The main thing is to let the fabric "breathe", not to press it down, but only to emphasize the figure.

