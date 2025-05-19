Jam Girl — TikTok trend that goes far beyond fashion

A stylish girl. Photo: Freepik

If you come across a TikTok video featuring jars of jam, wicker baskets, and girls wearing dresses reminiscent of your grandmother's, then you've found a Jam Girl. It's not just a fashion fad, it's the whole mood of summer 2025!

Better Homes & Gardens has written about the trend you will see everywhere.

Advertisement

The trend emerged at the crossroads of Cottagecore and nostalgia for a simpler life. But while Cottagecore can feel a bit theatrical — like "life in the woods in an apron" — the Jam Girl aesthetic is softer, warmer, and more down-to-earth.

In a nutshell, what is a Jam Girl?

Imagine a morning in the country with bare feet on the grass, the smell of strawberry jam, a fresh-smelling old shirt, and The Cranberries playing on a cassette player. No rush. No noise of the city. Just the sun, the garden, and peace.

Jam girl is when clothes are simple but not boring:

Light plaid or embroidered dresses;

Short-sleeved blouses and shirts;

Delicate knitted tops;

Breezy skirts that flutter in the wind.

An unusual dress. Photo from Instagram

No complicated hairstyling — just simple braids or a neat ponytail. Instead of a branded bag, use a wicker basket or a bag with lace. Hats, embroidered napkins, and jars of jam have also become symbols of style.

A gentle look for the summer. Photo from Instagram

Jam Girl Colors

Pink, cream, lilac, white, and a hint of red — everything is soft and natural, like berry juice on your fingers after picking raspberries.

Why is everyone talking about it?

Because we are tired. Tired of the speed, the screen glow, and the race for perfection. Jam Girl is like a "pause" in real life. People want comfort and warm memories, something familiar like the smell of their grandmother's kitchen. Instagram bloggers and TikTok celebrities have already picked up this style, and some celebrities appear in public looking like they stepped out of a family photo album from the '90s.

We previously wrote about popular dress prints that look amazing this season.

We also discussed how to style shirt dresses that will be trendy this summer.