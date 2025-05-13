Trendy dress for summer — you can wear it every day and everywhere

A girl in a dress. Photo: Freepik

Polka dots are back in the fashion spotlight, and this time it's no exaggeration. While designers compete every season to see which print will become the main one, polka dots have quietly regained their favorite status. It does not shout, does not overload the look, but always attracts the eye. We can say that this is a print that works like a good soundtrack — it adds mood without taking attention away from you.

The dress from the past that came back in the new look

In autumn and winter, we wore checks and a bit of animal print, but now everything has changed. Stripes, of course, have not disappeared, but have given way to polka dots — elegant, a little playful, and sometimes even provocative. It is most noticeable on dresses. A pea dress is a thing that can be both delicate and daring. Put it on, and you feel like you're in a movie from the 60s or at a fashion show in 2025.

Fashionistas understood it well. Some choose options with lace, while others choose cloud dresses that are airy and seem a bit fairy-tale-like. And others choose minimalist straight styles with an unexpected cut, which are equally suitable for everyday life and for the evening.

Another reason why polka dots are at their peak is the colors. Yes, the classic black-and-white options will always be appropriate, but now pastel, mustard, burgundy, light blue, and even red are also in play. The polka dot dress is no longer limited to one style.

It has become the very "universal soloist" of the wardrobe: for sneakers and heels, for a picnic and a date, in the heat and even in the cold. And the best thing about it is that it doesn't matter if you're a fashion blogger or just love beautiful things. Peas work for everyone.

