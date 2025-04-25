Prints in clothes that took over spring 2025 - add them to your look

A girl in an original blouse. Photo: Freepik

Spring is in full bloom, and with it comes the perfect excuse to refresh your wardrobe with something bold, bright, and undeniably on trend. If you’re wondering what prints are dominating the fashion scene this season — and how to wear them with confidence — we've got you covered.

Cosmopolitan has rounded up the standout prints that are making waves this spring.

The Print Trends You’ll Be Seeing Everywhere This Season

Vertical Stripes

Stripes may not be new, but this season they’ve taken on a fresh, elevated twist. Whether ultra-subtle or boldly contrasting, vertical stripes bring rhythm and sophistication to any outfit. The favorite color palette? Shades of blue — from soft sky to deep navy — especially on lightweight shirts and tailored trousers. Don’t be afraid to mix and match; stripes act like a blank canvas begging for a creative touch.

Striped shirt. Photo from Instagram

Cow Print

Animal prints are going nowhere fast — and this spring, it’s all about the cow print. Eye-catching and playfully unexpected, this spot-heavy pattern adds instant personality to any look. Classic choices like cow-print trousers or a blazer always work, but if you're feeling adventurous, try it in accessories or footwear for an even cooler edge.

Cow print. Photo from Instagram

High-Contrast Polka Dots

Polka dots are sticking around for another season — and they’re getting bolder. The bigger, the better. This retro-inspired print looks especially striking on skirts and tights, injecting just the right mix of vintage charm and modern edge into your outfit.

Polka dot tights. Photo from Instagram

Vivid Checks

Forget everything you thought you knew about plaid. Spring 2025 is ditching subdued tones in favor of oversized checks and punchy color combos. Think pink-and-red cardigans or yellow-and-pink pants — vibrant, statement-making, and totally unmissable.

A vibrant blouse. Photo from Instagram

