Trendy shoe models for spring-summer 2025 — suitable for everything

Finding a trend that would conquer the fashion world like lace-up shoes is a real challenge. But here it is — without exaggeration, the king of the spring-summer 2025 season. As soon as the shows in the fashion capitals were over, it became clear that designers had launched a new shoe obsession. And the fashionistas have managed to prove that this is not just another fad, but a real must-have story.

The shoe models that are worthy of attention this season

Among the first to try on trendy pairs are model Sarah Lysander and young style icon Ever Anderson, daughter of Milla Jovovich. So it's time for us to find out why the whole fashion world is going crazy for lacing.

Lace-up shoes

Several styles were intertwined here: the tenderness of ballet aesthetics, the audacity of streetwear, and even a reference to castlecore corsets. The designers did not restrain themselves from experimenting. On the catwalks, you can see everything from ballet flats with ribbons to heeled mules, from gladiator sandals to retro-style sneakers. Prada and Dior were particularly bold. The former presented shoes with sneaker laces, while the latter combined sandals with high tops. It's like a meeting of classics and rebellion in one pair.

Casablanka. Photo: Harpers Bazaar

Lace-up ballet flats

They have been on the fashion Olympus for several seasons now. This spring, designers have added even more charm to them. At Ferragamo, it's pointy-toed pairs with delicate ribbons. Chloé, on the other hand, is inspired by holidays and the sea breeze, adding light laces. And Ganni decided to be a little bit naughty and decorated leather ballet flats with coarse lacing, creating the very "girl with character" vibe.

Chloé. Photo: Harpers Bazaar

Lace-up heels

Lace-up heels are another face of the trend. And here, the imagination of designers simply had no limits. Kitten heels, mules, sandals, wedge models — all of them got their own version with lacing. Dries Van Noten, for example, went further and made wedge shoes with prints.

Dries Van Noten. Photo: Harpers Bazaar

And Prada, as always, set the tone: if they support the trend, it will definitely take off.

