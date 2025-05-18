Viral Summer dress trend of 2025 — New unexpected favorite

Trendy Summer 2025 dress you'll never want to take off
This summer, nightgown-style dresses will be trendy. Looks featuring this style are delicate and natural. Fashionistas are captivated by its loose silhouette and lightweight fabric: they won't hinder your movement and are ideal for hot summer days.
Noyny.LIVE prepared some outfit ideas for Summer 2025.
Trendy Nightgown-style dress
This summer's fashion season will feature many new styles. One of them is a dress that looks like a nightgown. This trend is already gaining popularity online, garnering hundreds of likes from fashionistas.
After glamorous silhouettes, a nightgown-style dress is a refreshing change. It won't hinder your movements and will emphasize a romantic mood. Made of lightweight fabrics such as satin, silk, and cotton, these dresses are almost invisible on the body. Lace and thin straps add a touch of playfulness.
The reason nightgowns are so popular is probably because of fatigue — women want to relax and wear comfortable clothes. This dress is all about freedom, convenience, and femininity without pathos.
It's not hard to style a dress that looks like a nightgown: you can add sandals and minimalist jewelry.
Outfits featuring nightgown-style dresses are perfect for summer. You can wear one to work, on a walk, or on a date.
We previously wrote about popular dress prints that look amazing this season.
We also discussed how to style shirt dresses that will be trendy this summer.