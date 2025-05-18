Viral Summer dress trend of 2025 — New unexpected favorite

Women in dresses. Photo: Freepik

This summer, nightgown-style dresses will be trendy. Looks featuring this style are delicate and natural. Fashionistas are captivated by its loose silhouette and lightweight fabric: they won't hinder your movement and are ideal for hot summer days.

Noyny.LIVE prepared some outfit ideas for Summer 2025.

Trendy Nightgown-style dress

This summer's fashion season will feature many new styles. One of them is a dress that looks like a nightgown. This trend is already gaining popularity online, garnering hundreds of likes from fashionistas.

A nightgown-style dress. Photo from Instagram

After glamorous silhouettes, a nightgown-style dress is a refreshing change. It won't hinder your movements and will emphasize a romantic mood. Made of lightweight fabrics such as satin, silk, and cotton, these dresses are almost invisible on the body. Lace and thin straps add a touch of playfulness.

Nightgown-style dress with thin straps. Photo from Instagram

The reason nightgowns are so popular is probably because of fatigue — women want to relax and wear comfortable clothes. This dress is all about freedom, convenience, and femininity without pathos.

A woman in a dress. Photo from Instagram

It's not hard to style a dress that looks like a nightgown: you can add sandals and minimalist jewelry.

A short dress in the style of a nightgown. Photo from Instagram

Outfits featuring nightgown-style dresses are perfect for summer. You can wear one to work, on a walk, or on a date.

