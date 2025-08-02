Flared jeans or culottes — the best pants trend for fall explained

Fall look. Photo: freepik

Fall is just around the corner, so it's time to update your wardrobe. Pants are a must at this time of year, of course. Both flared jeans and culottes are in style. It's difficult to choose between these styles because both have their pros and cons.

Novyny.LIVE shares styling tips for the Fall 2025.

Culottes or flared jeans — which should you choose?

Culottes are wide pants that fall below the knee. They usually have a high or medium rise, which makes your hips look smaller. However, it's important to understand that this style makes your legs look shorter. For this reason, culottes should be worn with heels. In the fall, especially in rainy weather, this may not always be possible.

Culottes. Photo from Instagram

Choose the right shoes to go with your culottes and your outfits will look unbeatable. They look great with sweaters, oversized jackets, and short jackets.

Unlike culottes, flared jeans can be worn with flats. This style visually lengthens the legs and makes the figure look slimmer. However, you need to choose your outerwear more carefully. For example, avoid long cardigans or voluminous coats, as these can make an outfit appear "heavy".

Flared jeans. Photo from Instagram

The undeniable advantage of flared jeans is that they are trending. This style is currently at its peak of popularity and will remain so for several seasons to come.

If you're picking between flared jeans and culottes for fall, it's better to opt for the former. They are more versatile. However, if you prefer culottes and enjoy styling challenges, choose them.

