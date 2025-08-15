Fall 2025's big comeback — Blazer became the star of the fashion scene

Woman in a blazer. Photo: Freepik

Returning to work after vacation is never easy. But trust me, looking good can make this transition much easier. This is where the blazer, the real hero of the fall wardrobe, comes in. It has long since ceased being a boring part of the office uniform, turning into a fashionable element worn in casual and evening looks alike. This is especially true since designers embraced the office aesthetic of "corporate chic" and began showcasing blazers on the catwalks.

Novyny.LIVE shares how to style this trendy piece.

This color blazer is setting the trend in 2025

If black seems too strict, brown has already been worn, and light beige might get stained after the first coffee, there is one win-win option: neutral gray. It goes well with any color and works for both classic and relaxed looks. It still looks expensive, even in budget options.

What style to choose

If you prefer feminine silhouettes, pay attention to fitted models, which beautifully accentuate the waist and add elegance to an outfit. Get inspired by Givenchy or Carolina Herrera shows. If you prefer a confident "power look" reminiscent of the '80s, choose a blazer with wide shoulders and a straight cut. The fabric can range from a classic suit with a thin stripe to warm wool for cool evenings.

What to wear with

An oversized gray blazer looks great over a silk dress, a romantic sundress, or even athletic shorts paired with 90s-style sneakers. In early fall when it's still warm out, replace classic pants with Bermuda shorts, a light knit skirt, or loose linen or canvas pants.

You can also experiment with different types of shoes. The most important thing is to avoid torturing yourself with high heels. If you want to add a few inches to your height, choose a mini kitten heel. Otherwise, classic loafers will complement everyday outfits perfectly, making them more modern and less serious.

A gray blazer is generally a good investment that will pay off during the first weeks of fall. It can be worn with any outfit and is appropriate for the office, a walk, or a date.

